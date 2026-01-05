Hot Dog Lovers Guzzle Cold Buttermilk At This Beloved Old-School New Jersey Joint

Get to know Hot Dog Johnny's, and it quickly becomes clear why this New Jersey eatery is a beloved institution held dear by local families for generations. If you're looking to try the best hot dogs in every state, consider this your destination for the Garden State. Hot Dog Johnny's stands in a town that might trigger giggles from the kids, Buttzville, but that's all part of the charm. Hot Dog Johnny's boasts over 80 years of history, a perfectly retro look and vibe, a fuss-free and welcoming atmosphere, tasty hot dogs, refreshing birch beer, and even older, more unique traditions like serving ice-cold buttermilk.

Hot Dog Johnny's was founded in 1944 by John Kovalsky. He ran it with his wife, Louise, and they were so dedicated to their family-friendly business and the art of an ideal hot dog that they did this even while John worked full-time during the day as a miner. They moved to the restaurant's current location in the 1960s, and eventually passed the stand down to their daughter Patricia Fotopoulos. Hot Dog Johnny's remains family-run to this day.

The star of the menu is the "ripper" hot dog — different regions around the world have their own hot dog varieties, and this is New Jersey's. Rippers are deep-fried, so their skin bursts or "rips" a bit, and they're satisfyingly snappy to bite into. But it's the offering of buttermilk as a beverage that raises the most eyebrows at Hot Dog Johnny's.