Hot Dog Lovers Guzzle Cold Buttermilk At This Beloved Old-School New Jersey Joint
Get to know Hot Dog Johnny's, and it quickly becomes clear why this New Jersey eatery is a beloved institution held dear by local families for generations. If you're looking to try the best hot dogs in every state, consider this your destination for the Garden State. Hot Dog Johnny's stands in a town that might trigger giggles from the kids, Buttzville, but that's all part of the charm. Hot Dog Johnny's boasts over 80 years of history, a perfectly retro look and vibe, a fuss-free and welcoming atmosphere, tasty hot dogs, refreshing birch beer, and even older, more unique traditions like serving ice-cold buttermilk.
Hot Dog Johnny's was founded in 1944 by John Kovalsky. He ran it with his wife, Louise, and they were so dedicated to their family-friendly business and the art of an ideal hot dog that they did this even while John worked full-time during the day as a miner. They moved to the restaurant's current location in the 1960s, and eventually passed the stand down to their daughter Patricia Fotopoulos. Hot Dog Johnny's remains family-run to this day.
The star of the menu is the "ripper" hot dog — different regions around the world have their own hot dog varieties, and this is New Jersey's. Rippers are deep-fried, so their skin bursts or "rips" a bit, and they're satisfyingly snappy to bite into. But it's the offering of buttermilk as a beverage that raises the most eyebrows at Hot Dog Johnny's.
The Hot Dog Johnny's menu and reviews
Yes, you can drink buttermilk, but for all its rich creaminess, it's got a tang people either love or hate. Fans likely appreciate the way that richness and acidity highlight the hot dogs' own rich savoriness while balancing it, too. It was once somewhat more common to drink buttermilk rather than just using it to make things like biscuits and pancakes, which may explain why it's on this 81-year-old hot dog stand's menu. According to a staffer on Laliland Adventures' YouTube video of a visit to Hot Dog Johnny's, some people put salt and pepper in their buttermilk.
An arguably more popular beverage at this hot dog joint is the birch beer, like root beer but a little more intense and complex in flavor. The menu beyond the dogs, buttermilk, and birch beer is simple: There are sodas, iced tea, and seasonal drinks like lemonade and apple cider; fries, pickles, ice cream, and birch beer floats; and a few different hot dog preparations like the Route 80 with mustard, onions, dill pickle, ketchup, and sweet relish.
On Reddit, people declare their nostalgia for Hot Dog Johnny's. On TikTok, they may argue over whether the hot dogs there are technically "rippers," but it's clear Hot Dog Johnny's has built a strong following with its simple, all-American, delicious grub at fair prices.
"If you are ever in or around Buttzville, this place is a must-see," writes Yelp! user Camille F. "Worth driving out of your way a bit, even." Terry B. agrees: "Everything about HDJ is amazing! Was going since 1968!!! Take the kids and make great memories there!!"