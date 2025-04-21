Yes, You Can Drink Buttermilk Straight But Here's How To Make It Taste Better

Whether it's worked into a pancake mix or a tenderizing marinade, buttermilk is a staple in many recipes. But, it isn't just an ingredient. As a matter of fact, buttermilk can also be consumed as is. While this is good news should you have leftovers, it's worth mentioning that the dairy product does have a very peculiar flavor profile. So, rather than pour yourself a tall glass of the tangy beverage, we suggest making a couple of modifications before you start sipping.

Alongside its rich texture, buttermilk boasts an equally rich flavor. Yet, beyond its dreamy creaminess, buttermilk has a tart twang that renders itself slightly unpleasant to drink. Fortunately, the drink can be made more palatable by neutralizing this acidity. For example, mixing the drink with something sweet can offset some of its mouth-puckering tang. Anything from a drizzle of honey to agave nectar or a flavored syrup can balance flavors, much like stirring in a ripe fruit puree — perhaps, mango — or a spoonful of berry jam. For extra depth, you can even add citrus zest, vanilla extract, or cocoa powder. Alternatively, buttermilk's sourness can be tamed by taking a savory approach. A pinch of salt (or a salty ingredient like miso) is all it takes to help detract from the beverage's acidity. For a tastier sip, we also suggest doctoring the drink with fresh herbs like mint or warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Even a few chilis could improve the taste of buttermilk.