Why You Should Try Buttermilk In Your Next Smoothie

When it comes to pouring buttermilk into your blender, you can add as much or as little as you like. A typical fruit smoothie (like a mango banana one) calls for a cup of milk, so swap it out for buttermilk in a 1:1 ratio. If you're just dipping your toe in the buttermilk world, however, feel free to go with half of each type of milk, or even just slightly less regular milk and a splash of the cultured stuff. Once you get a feel for how much tanginess it brings to your smoothie, you can adjust your proportions to how you like them. And if you accidentally overdo it, you can bring your flavors back to the sweet side with extra honey or agave. Where buttermilk truly shines in smoothies, however, is when it's paired with rich, dessert-like beverages. Try adding it to a black forest smoothie that doesn't skimp on the chocolate, a thick sweet potato-based recipe, or anything with peanut butter, cheesecake, key lime pie, or carrot cake flavors.

You may find different variations of buttermilk at the grocery store, including cartons flavored with spices and herbs. Go for an unflavored version (unless, of course, the spices work well with your smoothie recipe), and pick a full-fat carton for maximum richness or low-fat buttermilk for a lighter addition. Whichever way you prefer your smoothies, there's a way to add buttermilk that will suit your tastebuds.