Love Charcuterie? Keep An Eye Out For This Rapidly Growing Chain

Visit any corner of the United States, and you're bound to find a fast food chain to your liking. From butterburgers at Culver's to frozen custard at Freddy's, there appears to be no shortage of options, even for the most particular diners. In fact, there's even a chain for those who prefer convivial, high-quality, and finger food-forward snacking. That's right: Graze Craze, a new franchise and catering chain centered around charcuterie and grazing boards that is popping up all over the United States at a rapid rate, and it's worth keeping in mind for your next party, picnic, or girl dinner.

Graze Craze first opened in Oklahoma in 2018, around the same time colorful charcuterie boards exploded on social media. The concept of the charcuterie board is nothing new: This particular method of serving meats, cheeses, and other such accoutrements has been around since the 15th century, when it first came about in France. However, traditional charcuterie focused primarily on cured and preserved meats. Today, there's a bit more room for creativity when building a charcuterie board, and fruits, nuts, and cheese are all welcome. That's one of the core concepts at Graze Craze, which offers homemade cranberry orange jam, peppermint chocolate bark, and fennel-spiced ham.