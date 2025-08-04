How Much Cheese To Serve Per Person On A Charcuterie Board, According To Martha Stewart

Charcuterie boards are one of the easiest ways to impress at a party. They require far less time and effort than cooking a full spread, but still manage to offer guests a rich variety of flavors. Plus, they're so pretty! The only thing that tends to trip people up? Figuring out how much cheese to put on there. Unlike, say, chicken wings or cucumber sandwiches, it's not exactly easy to count cheese. Thankfully, Martha Stewart has a rule of thumb she shared on a recent post on the Martha Stewart website: aim for 3 to 4 ounces of cheese (or 85 to 115 grams) per person. It's a fitting tip from someone who made her name in catering by building grand fruit and cheese boards that she called landscapes.

Once you've figured out the quantity, the next challenge is choosing the right mix of cheeses for the ultimate cheese board. Stewart suggests keeping things local and aiming for a variety — a mix of hard and soft cheeses. She also adds a word of caution for warmer weather: soft cheeses don't hold up well on hot days.

In a segment on the "Today Show," she pointed out that if the forecast was pushing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it was best to skip elaborate outdoor cheese displays altogether. "In the summertime, especially, don't go for a lot of soft cheeses," she warned, while assembling a patriotic Fourth of July board with a wide assortment of berries and puff pastry sticks. "If it's a really hot day, it's not the time to have a cheese and fruit display."