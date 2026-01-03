The 9 Best Dutch Bros Drinks Under $5
If you're seeking a quencher that's not too pricey, there are several options at Dutch Bros. In 2025, the chain opened 38 shops in 17 states, so you may have spotted a Dutch Bros location sprouting up near you. Despite the increase in the price of coffee, Dutch Bros Inc. continues to see success, with an applaud-worthy 25% annual revenue growth. You might feel overwhelmed as you peruse the lengthy menu or when the friendly broistas strike up a conversation, particularly if you're visiting with a budget in mind.
While the chain's most popular drink, the caramel-laden Golden Eagle, may call your name, it might not be a feasible purchase if you're trying to limit spending — a small hot Golden Eagle costs $5.65, while the cold one tops that at $6.05. So, what can you get if you have a strict under-$5 allocation? We rounded up some of the best beverages you can get for less than $5, basing our findings on previous Tasting Table rankings as well as some insights from Reddit. Below, you'll find an array of drinks, including tea, espresso beverages, and a shake. There's everything from a rich hot chocolatey option to a refreshing chilled fruity drink. We hope you find something to make your next order a budget-friendly breeze.
Small Hot Chai Latte - $4.95
The Hot Chai Latte from Dutch Bros is a nicely spiced option when you want something that is not espresso-based. You have to go with the hot version, though, as the iced one comes at over $5 mark. This drink is ideal for cooler days when you want a pick-me-up that's as cozy as it is tasty. Hot Chai comes with the chai black tea and 2% milk base, but you can always add whipped cream at no extra charge to enhance the richness and make it more celebratory. This drink has notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and black tea, with a creamy finish to round it out.
You can also switch up the milk and use oat milk, half-and-half, or chocolate milk, which can further jazz up the flavor and texture — chocolate milk brings a sweeter, chocolate taste while the half-and-half makes it incredibly creamy, decadent, and slightly thicker. However, protein milk comes at a $1 extra fee, so avoid that option. Hot Chai can lean on the sweet side, so if you prefer a less sugary sipper, ask for it to be half sweet.
Medium Toasted Cold Brew - $4.95
Despite being a bare-bones, black coffee beverage, we really enjoyed the mellow taste of the Toasted Cold Brew — especially if you compare it to the Americano, which we ranked last on our hot drink Dutch Bros taste test because it was too bitter. What exactly is a Toasted Cold Brew? Essentially, it's the company's cold brew but steamed; it somehow has a rich, toasted flavor that we were very impressed with. It goes down smoothly, making each sip quite enjoyable.
You could get a small or a medium to stay within that $5 budget; the medium is 16 ounces and costs $4.95 as opposed to a small, 12-ounce option for $4.85. Therefore, a medium is a great deal at 4 ounces more for a mere $.10 more. Although we preferred the hot toasted cold brew, you could get a medium or small iced version for the same prices we just mentioned; however, don't confuse the cold brew with the nitro cold brew, as that's over $5 no matter the size. But the choice between hot or cold and the size ultimately depends on the temperature and how much coffee you're trying to consume. You can also add milk (light, regular, or extra as noted in the app) or a flavoring at no extra charge.
Kid Vanilla Shake - $3.55
Vanilla Shake was our favorite in a Dutch Bros shake ranking, where we tried six different options (although there are a lot more options to pick/customize). The smallest size, the 10-ounce kid size, costs $3.55, while the small puts you at $4.95. The kids' option is considerably cheaper, and it's still enough to satiate your craving. You could get a flavored drizzle for a slight flavor boost, such as caramel or chocolate, but only if you get the kid size, as there is a slight fee.
It's also helpful to understand that the Dutch Bros shakes are not creamy; instead, they are blended with ice, which results in a more icy beverage that feels lighter than your standard ice cream-based variety. However, if you want to add a little bit of creaminess, the no-charge whipped cream is the best way to do so. We liked that the Vanilla Shake was a straightforward drink without cloying or distracting flavors that made the lower-ranking options less palatable. If you're new to the chain's shake options, this caffeine-free smooth sipper is your best bet to start with; not to mention, it has such a unique texture compared to everything else on this list.
Small Hot Oat Milk Latte - $4.85
Out of all hot drinks on this list, the Oat Milk Latte would be our No. 1 choice. It has such a rich mouthfeel thanks to the creamy oat milk base that is a perfect match for the two shots of espresso. The small hot version comes in at $4.85, just under the $5 threshold. Unfortunately, we can't get the Iced Oat Milk Latte as that is priced at $5.25 — hot is the only option here.
That smooth oat milk finish helps the espresso stand out and remain at the forefront, ideal for those of us who still like a coffee drink to taste like coffee. The regular latte, for example, has a hint of natural sweetness from the 2% milk — which typically has around 12 grams of sugar per 8 ounces. The two ingredients work together in harmony to establish a no-fuss, scrumptious espresso drink. That said, if you prefer a little added sweetness, you can get a sweetener in the form of sugar, Splenda, stevia, or honey at no extra cost. Plus, it's a bonus that the drink is dairy-free if you want a vegan coffee option.
Small Hot Latte - $4.85
If you're okay with a dairy option, then the regular Small Hot Latte may be your best bet. A latte is a classic drink, and it's our preferred everyday sipper when we aren't in the mood for bigger flavor profiles and loads of sweetness. This can be especially true if you're new to a place and want to test the waters with a baseline drink you are familiar with. This latte is made with 2% milk and two shots of espresso. It has a bit of built-in sweetness from the natural sugars in the milk, but it's extremely subtle.
It also has frothed milk, which brings a nice levity and adds a dimension that the oat milk version can't offer (the oat milk did not froth when we had it). The Small Hot Latte is priced at $4.85, but the great thing at Dutch Bros is that you can get any number of flavored lattes without extra cost. Yes, that means that you could get vanilla, hazelnut, caramel, white chocolate latte, etc., for the same price. You don't have to skimp on flavor when you're on a budget. As with some other drinks we've mentioned, the iced latte version costs more than $5, so you'll have to skip the cold version.
Any size Fizz drink - up to $4.15
Admittedly, there are not a lot of cold drinks on this list because most are over $5, but that's something to take up with Dutch Bros. However, all Fizz sizes fit within the $5 budget, from the kid size that costs $3.15 to the large 32-ounce one that's priced at $4.95. A Fizz is essentially sparkling water with citrus that is then mixed with your desired flavoring (slightly different than the sparkling sodas we'll mention shortly). While it's nothing too fancy, it's still fun and highly customizable, making it enticing for customers, while the citrus element helps it stand out no matter what flavor you pick. There are a number of flavors to choose from, including banana, coconut, blackberry, hazelnut, orange, and more. You can choose up to four flavors to create your own concoction, all while staying under that $5 threshold.
It's beneficial to pick things that work well together, but the whole process can be overwhelming due to the sheer number of options. However, if you want something fresh and fruity, then the medium Watermelon Fizz comes highly recommended, thanks to its refreshing taste (perfect for summertime or hot temperatures). People also mention the watermelon and lime combo. The lime adds a touch of tang, creating perfectly balanced sweetness. For something more tropical, one barista recommends the combination of coconut and pineapple.
Any size Sparkling Soda - up to $4.95
As we touched on, Dutch Bros Sparkling Sodas differ from the Fizzes because they don't have the added lemony citrus element. It is ideal if you don't want that citrus component and prefer to build the flavor combos from scratch. Sparkling Soda is like a simpler version of a Fizz made with sparkling water and flavoring, but it comes at the exact same price. Hooray, that means you can get a large one and stay within budget. Again, you can pick any flavoring and choose up to four options.
The menu offers simple options, such as Watermelon or Strawberry, as well as things like Electric Berry (a blend of blue raspberry and lime), which is recommended by Dutch Bros patrons. Customers recommend many other flavors, with some of the most popular being strawberry and peach (Rose City) and Marmalade (strawberry, orange, and grapefruit). Fruit options seem to be the way to go if you're seeking the best flavors. The app also shows a bunch of secret flavor combos to make coming up with concoctions much easier, such as Unicorn Blood (almond, strawberry, and white chocolate) or Ninja (white chocolate with creme de menthe).
Small Earl Grey Tea - $4.25
When you want the ultimate simple drink, then hot tea is a fantastic option. One of our favorites at Dutch Bros is Earl Grey, a type of flavored black tea with bergamot that provides a citrusy note. Granted, it's not an exciting beverage, but it's soothing, warming, and it stays within your budget. Snag a small for $4.25 or a medium for $4.65. Ask for a splash of milk, such as 2% or oat milk, to give it a London fog Earl Grey spin; we love this option because it gives the tea more body and a milky essence, while making it seem more elevated. You can also give your Earl Grey some sweetness with one (or more) of the sweetener packets or honey.
We do want to note that there are some under-$5 iced tea options, but we prefer (and can vouch for) the hot Earl Grey. Iced versions, which come with a black or green tea base, are sweetened and flavored and may be ideal if you prefer a tea-based drink that isn't very traditional. People seem to be all over the place with suggestions and preferences, so it's difficult to pinpoint what's the best of the bunch.
Any size Hot Cocoa - up to $4.15
Although we might associate a cup of warm cocoa with cooler temperatures, it can be a marvelously comforting beverage to sip on any time of the year. The one at Dutch Bros is slightly unique compared to other places that typically make it with chocolate syrup and frothy steamed milk. Here, it's made with steamed chocolate milk. This drink is the best option if you're looking for a sweet and chocolatey beverage. You have the pick of the litter on sizing, whether you want to get the kid's one for $2.55 or a 20-ounce option for $4.15. This, in and of itself, makes it an alluring pick because some drinks on this list limit you to the smallest size.
The plain Hot Cocoa may be the best route when you want something more subtle in terms of flavor, but you can also adjust the sweetness if desired. We suggest getting whipped cream at no added cost; this addition makes it extra jolly and a little creamier, especially as it melts into the cup. Although you can also get flavored hot cocoa under $5, we weren't fans of the ones we tried (White Chocolate and Salted Caramel) because they were overly sweet or slightly drab in flavor. So, if that's something you want to test out, we suggest getting a flavor profile that you know you'll enjoy.
Methodology
Most of these Dutch Bros suggestions come from previous Tasting Table rankings, where the drink ranked toward the middle of the list or higher. Since we're working with a $5 budget, we don't have access to a lot of drinks and, therefore, some of the higher-ranking options from these taste tests. We also found a couple of suggestions from Reddit threads discussing the best drinks; we then cross-referenced the price to find which drinks fit the budget. However, there may be some secret menu options (one of the top things coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros) if you feel like doing some digging on your local pricing.
You may notice that some of the flavor profiles are plainer than other multi-flavored beverages (breves, various syrups, etc.) that you might see at the top of a ranking. That said, the above are still deemed the best that you can get under $5, and we managed to find a range of options — including hot and cold drinks in various sizes. Here's hoping one of these calls to you if you go to Dutch Bros on a budget. All prices were accurate at the time of writing, based on the writer's location in the San Diego, California area.