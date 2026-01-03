The 9 Best Dutch Bros Drinks Under $5

If you're seeking a quencher that's not too pricey, there are several options at Dutch Bros. In 2025, the chain opened 38 shops in 17 states, so you may have spotted a Dutch Bros location sprouting up near you. Despite the increase in the price of coffee, Dutch Bros Inc. continues to see success, with an applaud-worthy 25% annual revenue growth. You might feel overwhelmed as you peruse the lengthy menu or when the friendly broistas strike up a conversation, particularly if you're visiting with a budget in mind.

While the chain's most popular drink, the caramel-laden Golden Eagle, may call your name, it might not be a feasible purchase if you're trying to limit spending — a small hot Golden Eagle costs $5.65, while the cold one tops that at $6.05. So, what can you get if you have a strict under-$5 allocation? We rounded up some of the best beverages you can get for less than $5, basing our findings on previous Tasting Table rankings as well as some insights from Reddit. Below, you'll find an array of drinks, including tea, espresso beverages, and a shake. There's everything from a rich hot chocolatey option to a refreshing chilled fruity drink. We hope you find something to make your next order a budget-friendly breeze.