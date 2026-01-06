The Gorgeous 1940s Cake You've Probably Never Heard Of
In 1941, Presto Cake Flour advertised a pretty cake set with a uniform pattern. The recipe was described as a "quaint, old-fashioned idea for a modern cake" that was made easy by using Presto products. To advertise this marvel, an image of what is called a Chintz Cake displays the beautiful result that this advertised self-rising flour might produce. The listed recipe to make the cake includes the Presto cake flour, butter, sugar, and eggs, plus grated orange. An orange butter frosting to top the cake is made from butter, confectioners' sugar, grated orange, an egg yolk, and lemon and orange juices.
On top of the smoothed frosting, carefully set pieces of candy contribute to an aesthetic worthy of modern-day social media feeds. Detailed instructions to replicate this chintz-inspired design are outlined, with visuals helping homemakers place small, circular orange candies at the point of the two halves of pistachio nuts set flat side up. Alternate options show other ways to make patterns using white and green candies to form small lilies or create a more geometric design with three circular candies placed between longer white candies.
A pretty cake to impress
Long before Presto described itself as a game changer for cake making by promoting cakes that could be made from soft, finely milled flour that already had baking powder and salt added (with perfectly-measured flour, baking powder, and salt already sifted together, homemakers could devote their time to other endeavors and trust that a perfectly made cake would be pulled out of the oven), chintz had fans. This floral pattern has spanned centuries and is derived from the Hindi word "chint," a term that signifies something that has been spotted. Original chintz designs were made up of colorful flowers printed on cotton fabrics. In the 17th century, traders brought the material to Europe, and the playful florals thrilled all levels of society.
The enduring pattern has been seen in homes and in fashion, on wallpapers and on plates. Bakers have set out to paint cakes with buttercream to replicate the colorful floral designs in edible form. "I would never eat it," wrote one admirer on Instagram. "It's too stunning." Whether you set out to make your own chintz-inspired desserts using colorful frosting or candies, this is an approach that is guaranteed to draw appreciation.