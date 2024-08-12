The 3 Common Types Of Confectioners' Sugar, Explained

Aside from adding sweetness, sugar helps baked goods retain their moisture, feeds yeast, stabilizes egg whites, prevents the gluten bonds in flour from over-toughening during the baking process, enhances other flavors (like salt), and creates craveable golden-brown caramelization under heat. A sugar by any name would still taste as sweet, or whatever Shakespeare said in that line from "Romeo and Juliet." But all sugars are not created equal.

When bakers aim for melt-in-your-mouth smoothness and a light, airy texture in their treats, confectioners' sugar is the move. It might seem interchangeable with any other sugar (high maintenance, much?), but the type of sugar utilized in a sweet treat can make a big difference in its final turnout. Even within the confectionery sugar class, there are further divisions based on grain size to help bakers select the right tool for the job.

Confectioners' sugar is ultra-finely ground granulated sugar, aka table sugar, the stuff you might stir into your coffee. In Canada and the U.K., it goes by another name: icing sugar, and it's also referred to as "XXX" sugar, a now-outdated name you might spy in vintage American cookbooks. In descending order of grain size, these classes of refined white cane sugar include sparkling, sanding, granulated, fine, extra fine, superfine, ultrafine, 6x powdered, 10x powdered, and 12x powdered.