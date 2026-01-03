The Ancient Creamy Winter Drink Worth Sipping All Season Long
Steaming, creamy drinks hit differently during winter seasons, and when it comes to beverages that warm from the inside out, some have been around for centuries, like sachlav. In addition to hot chocolate, sachlav is a common order in Israel. Originally made from ground orchid bulbs or salep (aka Carla Hall's favorite underrated ingredient), this satisfying sipper has since found fans around the world.
Before coffee and tea captivated European audiences, sachlav was enjoyed. Versions of the recipe can be traced back to the Middle East and Turkey. Romans were also said to have ground orchid bulbs to make beverages, with the drinks becoming popular during the Ottoman Empire.
In its simplest form, sachlav (which means orchid in Hebrew) is made with orchid powder and milk. Rose water or orange blossom can add flavor to recipes. Though the beverage may present variations from country to country, cups are commonly topped with an array of garnishes like shredded coconuts, raisins, pistachios, and dustings of cinnamon. While it's known as sachlav in Israel, the drink also has different names in different places, like salepi in Greece or salep in Turkey. Saklep, sahlab, and sachlab are also used to reference the recipe. In England during the 1600s and 1700s, the drink was called saloop and was sold more cheaply than coffee and tea. First iterations of the recipe would be to simply add water to orchid powder, a bit of sweetener, and lastly milk. Once the drink was associated with treatment for sickness, however, drinking it in public became less common.
Sachlav is dessert served in a cup
When orchid tubers are ground, the resulting flour is quite aromatic. Orchids have long been used medicinally, and sachlav has gained reputation as an aphrodisiac. Love for this drink nearly caused extinction of a wild orchid variety in southern Turkey until the export of Turkish orchid powder was forbidden. In modern sachlav recipes, however, orchid root powder is replaced with cornstarch, and sugar is used to sweeten the concoction.
For traveling foodies, the drink can be found in markets and cities throughout the Middle East, and vegan options are available. The comforting order is considered a dessert or stand-alone treat. Though warm or steamed milk is now used to make sachlav, milk substitutes can provide similar options for vegans. Those who have tried making the drink at home have added spoonfuls of pumpkin puree and topped servings with chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, or a cinnamon stick. Fresh bananas and drizzles of caramel have also been used to turn this drink into a delightful treat guaranteed to brighten any winter day.