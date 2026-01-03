The Ancient Creamy Winter Drink Worth Sipping All Season Long

Steaming, creamy drinks hit differently during winter seasons, and when it comes to beverages that warm from the inside out, some have been around for centuries, like sachlav. In addition to hot chocolate, sachlav is a common order in Israel. Originally made from ground orchid bulbs or salep (aka Carla Hall's favorite underrated ingredient), this satisfying sipper has since found fans around the world.

Before coffee and tea captivated European audiences, sachlav was enjoyed. Versions of the recipe can be traced back to the Middle East and Turkey. Romans were also said to have ground orchid bulbs to make beverages, with the drinks becoming popular during the Ottoman Empire.

In its simplest form, sachlav (which means orchid in Hebrew) is made with orchid powder and milk. Rose water or orange blossom can add flavor to recipes. Though the beverage may present variations from country to country, cups are commonly topped with an array of garnishes like shredded coconuts, raisins, pistachios, and dustings of cinnamon. While it's known as sachlav in Israel, the drink also has different names in different places, like salepi in Greece or salep in Turkey. Saklep, sahlab, and sachlab are also used to reference the recipe. In England during the 1600s and 1700s, the drink was called saloop and was sold more cheaply than coffee and tea. First iterations of the recipe would be to simply add water to orchid powder, a bit of sweetener, and lastly milk. Once the drink was associated with treatment for sickness, however, drinking it in public became less common.