Salep Is An Underrated Ingredient On Carla Hall's Radar

Most avid home cooks seek ingredients from around the world to incorporate into their recipes, and Carla Hall is no different. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the chef shared tales from her travels while filming her latest show "Chasing Flavor" for Max. Hall visited several countries in the six-episode series, discovering the multi-layered origin stories behind some of America's favorite dishes.

In the episode that digs deeper into the origins of ice cream, Hall finds herself in Turkey. Turkish ice cream, aka dondurma, gets its uniquely sturdy structure thanks to salep, which gives the dessert a chewy and stretchy texture. Playing on its melt-resistant qualities, ice cream vendors often engage in a comedic performance as they serve the treat, doing sleight-of-hand tricks with customers.

As any food aficionado would be, Hall was immediately curious about the component responsible for these characteristics. "Honestly, one of the ingredients that I am just amazed about because I didn't know it, is salep," she remarked. For the uninitiated, salep comes from wild orchid roots that are dried and ground, and it's often combined with sap resin to make dondurma extra sticky.