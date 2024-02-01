What Carla Hall Discovered About The Origins Of Popular Dishes On Chasing Flavor - Exclusive Interview

I had the pleasure to watch the ice cream episode of "Chasing Flavor" and it was really great!

I'm so glad. I'm so proud of that show. I love it so much. So thank you. Did it make you want ice cream afterwards?

Oh yes, definitely! From the different styles that you looked at on the show — the American style, French custard, gelato, and Turkish dondurma — have you adopted any of these styles yourself in the kitchen?

Honestly, one of the ingredients that I am just amazed about because I didn't know it, is salep [used to make Turkish ice cream]. And not only using salep in ice cream, but also using it as a hot drink in the winter because that's where it started. So it's like the boiled custard versus ice cream and I am just fascinated by it.

And the other thing which I didn't really think about was the American ice cream, to egg or not to egg. I mean I worked at Baskin-Robbins and we had the French custard, like the French vanilla ice cream, and it was yellow. I never thought about it [containing egg yolk]. And for Philadelphia-style ice cream to become American-style ice cream. I was like, "Wow, it's amazing."

But what hit me, and we see it a couple times that will happen along the various journeys — something that was started in one place, as soon as it catches on, it loses one name and it gains another that is more ubiquitous. Then it uses that name and then becomes something else. And so why I think this show is so important is it connects those dots and all the things that you'd forgotten. It's sort of reminding people that all these different cultures had a hand in this dish as we know it.

What did you conclude about the origins of American ice cream and the other popular dishes you explored?

Even then it comes from something, I mean, as an African-American, as a Black woman, I'm like, "Wow." It's part of my history, and I was happy to tell that story about Augustus Jackson. And also the role that, and the influence, that the presidents played in our food history and training their "chefs," even though they were enslaved, but it's become part of the fabric of who we are.

And I feel like you really can't separate the culture from the food. And so that's amazing. I mean, every time I learn something about my culture that is not mainstream, I get excited because it makes me feel proud. It makes me feel like, "Wow, if this then something else, and what else have we done?" And everybody wants to feel seen, regardless of where you're from.