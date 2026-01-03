Easy 2-Ingredient Chocolate Cake - No Baking Needed
Like a unicorn, a healthy chocolate cake is something many of us dream about, but have yet to discover in the wild. As with many things in life, moderation is the key. When it comes to chocolate desserts that are tasty, easy, and arguably healthier than more indulgent options, there's a two-ingredient treat that just might take the cake, so to speak. All you need to make this happen is dark chocolate chips and peaches. If you're confused, read on and it'll all make sense.
To successfully make this no-bake recipe, your best bet is using fresh peaches that you'll peel and pit. Canned peaches also work, just drain them thoroughly. Blend two cups into a smooth puree. Next, you need dark chocolate chips or bars. Around 60% cocoa is what you want. Milk chocolate won't set quite right, and a darker chocolate might be too firm or unpleasant — we ranked several dark chocolate bars, so you can see what fares best. Melt one and a half cups of the chocolate and then add it into the peach puree until blended. Then pour the mixture into a parchment-lined loaf pan and chill. That's it.
You're creating something like chocolate ganache by mixing the two ingredients together. Ganache is often made with cream, but it doesn't have to be. It's just an emulsion between the fat in the chocolate and the water present in whatever liquid you use. In this case, it's peaches. The solids in the dark chocolate and in the peaches help give the dessert more density once it sets.
This chocolate dessert is just peachy
We mentioned using dark chocolate in order to get the right texture, but there's more to it than that. This also helps achieve the right flavor. You might think this dessert might taste extremely peachy based on the fact that the fruit makes up half of the ingredients, but that's not the case. Smooth, bold dark chocolate notes are at the forefront of this dessert. Peaches add more of a subtle sweetness that plays at the back of your palate. It's there, but it's definitely understated.
You can also shave some chocolate over the dessert before serving. This pure chocolate will give a slight contrast to the creamier, fruitier taste of the cake itself. Of course, you could top it with anything else you want. Add sliced peaches to bring forward that bright, fruity flavor. Strawberries would work just as well for contrast, or you could add chopped nuts for a different flavor and texture. These additions could also be mixed into the batter. Finish with a little whipped cream for an even lighter, creamier element. Check out some of our other ideas for elevating ganache, which will also work with this recipe.
Make sure you give the cake enough time to set in the fridge. Chilling it overnight would be best, but at least wait a few hours before digging in. This dessert won't be extremely hard when it sets, but it should be firm enough that you can slice it and serve. Don't be surprised if you end up with messy fingers while you're eating it, however.