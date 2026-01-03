Easy 2-Ingredient Chocolate Cake - No Baking Needed

Like a unicorn, a healthy chocolate cake is something many of us dream about, but have yet to discover in the wild. As with many things in life, moderation is the key. When it comes to chocolate desserts that are tasty, easy, and arguably healthier than more indulgent options, there's a two-ingredient treat that just might take the cake, so to speak. All you need to make this happen is dark chocolate chips and peaches. If you're confused, read on and it'll all make sense.

To successfully make this no-bake recipe, your best bet is using fresh peaches that you'll peel and pit. Canned peaches also work, just drain them thoroughly. Blend two cups into a smooth puree. Next, you need dark chocolate chips or bars. Around 60% cocoa is what you want. Milk chocolate won't set quite right, and a darker chocolate might be too firm or unpleasant — we ranked several dark chocolate bars, so you can see what fares best. Melt one and a half cups of the chocolate and then add it into the peach puree until blended. Then pour the mixture into a parchment-lined loaf pan and chill. That's it.

You're creating something like chocolate ganache by mixing the two ingredients together. Ganache is often made with cream, but it doesn't have to be. It's just an emulsion between the fat in the chocolate and the water present in whatever liquid you use. In this case, it's peaches. The solids in the dark chocolate and in the peaches help give the dessert more density once it sets.