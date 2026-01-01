9 Tillamook Yogurt Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Any Tillamook fans here? As a native Oregonian, I'm no stranger to the brand. I've taken my fair share of factory tours, compared the brand's various cheeses, and ranked its ice cream flavors. The farmer-owned company is over a century old and a certified B Corp. Though it's based in Oregon, you can find Tillamook products at grocery stores nationwide, and I can attest that its products are worth the slightly higher price tag.

I figured it was high time I took Tillamook yogurts for a spin. The brand has single-serve cups of both Greek yogurt and its Good & Creamy yogurt — today, I'm focusing on the latter. Its flavors are numerous and go far beyond what's listed below, but the following offer a great representation of the brand's talent. Overall, I was impressed with the nine flavors I tried, though some more than others. I ranked the following based solely on their flavors, as texturally they were all pretty indistinguishable.