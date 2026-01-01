9 Tillamook Yogurt Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best
Any Tillamook fans here? As a native Oregonian, I'm no stranger to the brand. I've taken my fair share of factory tours, compared the brand's various cheeses, and ranked its ice cream flavors. The farmer-owned company is over a century old and a certified B Corp. Though it's based in Oregon, you can find Tillamook products at grocery stores nationwide, and I can attest that its products are worth the slightly higher price tag.
I figured it was high time I took Tillamook yogurts for a spin. The brand has single-serve cups of both Greek yogurt and its Good & Creamy yogurt — today, I'm focusing on the latter. Its flavors are numerous and go far beyond what's listed below, but the following offer a great representation of the brand's talent. Overall, I was impressed with the nine flavors I tried, though some more than others. I ranked the following based solely on their flavors, as texturally they were all pretty indistinguishable.
9. Oregon Dark Cherry
Oregon Dark Cherry was my least favorite of Tillamook's flavors, but it wasn't at all unappealing — a good sign for the brand. Rather, I didn't find it to be as punchy as I was expecting. I've tried Tillamook's ice cream of the same flavor and, though that wasn't my favorite either, it still tasted stronger than this yogurt cup did. Moreover, my immediate thought when I tried this was that it tasted like Trix yogurt, though less artificial — still, it was a nostalgic sensation that didn't appeal to me.
I could identify the yogurt as being berry-flavored if I were trying it blind, but I'm not sure I would identify any cherry notes, much less "Oregon dark cherry." That said, it was good texturally, and I liked the cherry chunks scattered throughout. I'd never call this a bad yogurt, but there are better options in the brand's lineup, as evidenced by the following.
8. Berry Patch
I had similar issues with Tillamook's Berry Patch yogurt as I did with the previous. While I'd definitely have this again, it wasn't super exciting. When tasting the various yogurt cups, I was surprised to find that this one was actually more subtle than some of the other single-berry flavors. Maybe that's intentional or a byproduct of using a berry combo; either way, the result was less than impressive.
Combining various types of berries made it so that none of them stood out on their own, which led to a pretty generic-tasting berry yogurt. If that's your thing, this is good, and I imagine some consumers will like that it's not as bright and distinct as other berry flavors on this list. I, on the other hand, prefer the single-berry flavors, which is why I could only rank this yogurt in eighth place.
7. Oregon Strawberry
I'm assuming Tillamook's Oregon Strawberry flavor uses Hood strawberries, a particularly sweet varietal native to Oregon. If you've ever had Hood strawberries (preferably from a roadside fruit stand in the dog days of summer), you get the hype — they're truly superb and some of the juiciest, sweetest strawberries I've ever tasted. They almost seem candied.
All that said, I expected great things from this yogurt, but I don't think it did the strawberries justice. The strawberry flavor is good (and I'm sure this would be on the higher end of a strawberry yogurt ranking), but it's not as sweet or strong as I was expecting. If something is going to be branded with the famous Oregon strawberry name, I'd expect it to exude that quality; so, even though this is still a pleasant yogurt, I couldn't give it higher than seventh place.
6. French Vanilla
Ever wondered what the difference is between French vanilla and plain ol' vanilla? In the case of ice cream, French vanilla is typically made with an egg custard base, while vanilla bean ice cream is made with real vanilla beans, and "vanilla" typically refers to extract/flavoring. In yogurt, the distinction is less clear — eggs are nowhere to be found on the ingredient list of this yogurt cup, and instead, it seems the company added a little coloring and extra flavor to mimic French vanilla characteristics.
The result was a flavor that I enjoyed, but was also slightly confused by. It almost tasted fruity, as if there were hints of banana running through it. Still, it had a rich, full vanilla flavor and was as creamy as I'd expect anything with the French vanilla label to be. Any other fans of French vanilla will probably share my opinion. But, since it wasn't a very straightforward flavor, it only got sixth place here.
5. Washington Raspberry
Well, we're into the top five selections, and all of them were pretty extraordinary. My best recommendation would be to try all of them when they're on sale (I got these cups for $.99 each on sale at my local New Seasons), pick a couple of favorites, and keep those flavors stocked in your fridge. However, any berry lovers would be seriously remiss not to try Washington Raspberry. Unlike Oregon Strawberry, this packed quite the punch and definitely did its namesake berries justice.
To put it simply, this yogurt tastes like summer. It's very obviously raspberry-flavored and has a certain nostalgic factor that I enjoyed — it didn't remind me of Trix yogurt (like Oregon Dark Cherry did), but instead brought to mind fruity raspberry yogurt pops. I haven't had Washington raspberries, but I imagine they're particularly impressive after trying this yogurt. You'll be finding this in my fridge again.
4. Vanilla Bean
Look closely and you'll see the tiny vanilla bean flecks running through this yogurt, a sure sign that it was made with bona fide vanilla beans. I tend to rank French vanilla-flavored things higher than their vanilla or vanilla bean counterparts, but that wasn't the case here. I wholly loved this vanilla bean yogurt, and if vanilla bean were a more unique flavor, I could have considered ranking it higher in this lineup; however, uniqueness ended up being a factor as I started ranking my top flavors.
3. California Peach
Any peach fans should reach for this yogurt first and foremost. First off, the scent — heavy wafts of peach hit me in the face right after I opened this yogurt. This cup definitely had one of the strongest flavors of any on this list, and I found it to be particularly impressive as I don't often come across peach yogurt.
I adored both the flavor and the relatively nondescript peach chunks scattered throughout, all of which managed to be punchy but not at all overwhelming. It's a bright, fruity, flavor-packed yogurt that's so reminiscent of summer it's bound to warm you up, even though it's a cold treat (and yes, it tastes more like a treat than it has a right to). I'd even be tempted to use some atop a peach sundae. This yogurt was a fun surprise, and I thought it might have taken the top spot here — that is, until I tried the following two.
2. Lemon Squeeze
I should preface this by saying that lemon is, and will always be, one of my flavors of choice. I always opt to make lemon cheesecake, I'll choose lemon pastry over anything berry-flavored any day, and I'm never without a container of lemon curd in my fridge in the summer. So, yes, I had a heavy bias toward Tillamook's Lemon Squeeze yogurt, but even a more objective opinion couldn't possibly deny how good this flavor is.
For starters, this yogurt is sharper than a lot of lemon-flavored things, though it's by no means sour. It's very, very lemony, and almost reminded me of a lemon ice pop. I loved how tangy it was and appreciated that it wasn't at all overly sweet, as some lemon-flavored things can be. The yogurt has a curd-like quality, but that could be its creamy texture playing tricks on me — either way, it was only an asset to this little cup. Any other lemon fans are sure to love this as much as I do, and even the non-lemon-inclined could be endeared to it. It was well worth second place, but couldn't beat my top choice.
1. Mountain Huckleberry
If you've never had huckleberries before, the flavor is hard to describe. Huckleberries are like blueberries in many ways, but I like to think of them as the wilder, richer cousin of the blueberry. If you have had the pleasure of trying huckleberries (and you loved them), you'll similarly adore this yogurt, which was by far and away the most impressive of the lot I tried.
The flavor of a huckleberry is kind of a cross between a blueberry, cherry, and blackberry. It has a pretty prominent blueberry flavor, but is darker and richer than your standard blueberry. This yogurt captures the huckleberry's identity well, while adding an almost candied appeal into the equation, without tasting sugary — that's just the berries shining through. Overall, I found this to be the most impressive yogurt flavor by far, and it's a testament to why I love the Tillamook brand; it can take a highly localized specialty and help it glow.
Methodology
When choosing which flavors to try for this taste test, I grabbed one of every available flavor at my local grocery store. Though this wasn't a full representation of the line, it was enough to give me a good feel of Tillamook's various yogurt offerings. When ranking them, I looked primarily for distinctness in flavor — I wanted to taste flavors I could identify with my eyes closed, and I wanted each flavor to do justice to its namesake. That's part of why there was such a disparity between the huckleberry and strawberry. While the huckleberry yogurt boasted loudly of its titular fruit, strawberry needed to be way more punchy to stand out to the same effect.