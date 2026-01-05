The Pricey Whole Foods Pantry Staple That's Worth The Splurge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When restocking your pantry, some items are well worth a splurge, while other ingredients can be more cheaply replaced. Whole Foods might be known for a higher priced shopping experience. However, as former employee Sarah Bisacca notes, some of the expensive items are actually worth it — like maple syrup. Producing this condiment is a labor-intensive process. Creating 1 gallon of maple syrup can require 20 to 100 gallons of harvested, thus the price tag.

A 12-fluid ounce container of Whole Foods' Grade A amber syrup will cost a little over $9, but buyers are thrilled with the purchase. "Absolutely love this organic maple syrup! The flavor is rich, natural, and perfectly sweet without being overpowering. It's great on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, and even in baking," wrote one customer. "Definitely a pantry staple now — I'll be buying this again and again! Great value!" Other shoppers have commented on the thick consistency and delicious taste. Though the buy might sound pricey at first, having a reliable product that can quickly and confidently be added to recipes without any doctoring is worth it. Whole Foods' brand offers golden, amber, and dark Grade A maple syrup so chefs have exactly what they need to complement sweets, top waffles, or splash into coffee.