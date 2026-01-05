The Pricey Whole Foods Pantry Staple That's Worth The Splurge
When restocking your pantry, some items are well worth a splurge, while other ingredients can be more cheaply replaced. Whole Foods might be known for a higher priced shopping experience. However, as former employee Sarah Bisacca notes, some of the expensive items are actually worth it — like maple syrup. Producing this condiment is a labor-intensive process. Creating 1 gallon of maple syrup can require 20 to 100 gallons of harvested, thus the price tag.
A 12-fluid ounce container of Whole Foods' Grade A amber syrup will cost a little over $9, but buyers are thrilled with the purchase. "Absolutely love this organic maple syrup! The flavor is rich, natural, and perfectly sweet without being overpowering. It's great on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, and even in baking," wrote one customer. "Definitely a pantry staple now — I'll be buying this again and again! Great value!" Other shoppers have commented on the thick consistency and delicious taste. Though the buy might sound pricey at first, having a reliable product that can quickly and confidently be added to recipes without any doctoring is worth it. Whole Foods' brand offers golden, amber, and dark Grade A maple syrup so chefs have exactly what they need to complement sweets, top waffles, or splash into coffee.
Your pancake stack deserves this
As you're browsing syrups, know that North American maple syrup is classified by color and flavor. Ranging from golden to very dark, the grades fall on a continuum. Lighter golden maple syrups have a more delicate taste and can contain notes of vanilla. Amber syrup is commonly selected for its medium intensity and clear maple flavor. Those who appreciate a stronger maple variety may want to look for dark or very dark grades. Regardless of your preferences, these Whole Foods syrups won't need extra sweeteners or efforts to thicken the stuff.
Thirty-two ounce containers of the brand's dark maple syrup will take just under $18 out of your wallet, but it has been noted as a quality item. "The 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Grade A Dark Maple Syrup is superb — rich, smooth, and full of flavor. It has the perfect consistency with a nice pour — not too thick, not too thin — and tastes like a luxury, higher-end syrup," gushed an Amazon shopper. "This has definitely become our go-to maple syrup." Whole Foods' 365 brand is focused on organic products, and this syrup is no exception. Certified organic maple trees are tapped to make this stuff, and each container is filled with 100% maple syrup sans additives or extra ingredients. Whether you're looking to enhance store-bought frosting or make two-ingredient maple icing, this investment is worth your precious coins.