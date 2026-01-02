The Reason Hot‑water Pie Crust Holds Up Better Than The Flaky Kind

When you're making a savory pie the recipe likely calls for a hot-water crust rather than the traditional flaky crust used for sweet pies. That's because hot-water crusts are made to withstand hefty and often moist fillings such as stewed meats, but how exactly do they work? As with most things baking related, the answer comes down to science. Both types of pie crust use essentially the same ingredients, but at different ratios and most importantly, different temperatures.

In a hot water pie crust, the water and the fat are heated until boiling, then added to the flour. This gelatinizes starches in the flour, essentially precooking them, causing them to swell and take on water. This added hydration makes for a more pliable dough that can be shaped without breaking, and without the worry of over-working. The gel formed by the starches holds together during the baking process for a cohesive, sturdy shell that will stand alone when un-molded.

A flaky pie crust recipe, on the other hand, relies on keeping all the ingredients cold. Rubbing fat into the flour creates pockets that steam open into layers during cooking. This is what gives the pie crust its namesake flaky texture, but also where it sacrifices strength.