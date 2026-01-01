The Saucy Condiment Mistake That's Ruining Your Mexican Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With countless types of salsas, drizzles of crema, and mayonnaise-coated street corn, you might think Mexican food welcomes all manner of condiments. Mexican food is zesty and spicy, so topping off your enchiladas or tacos with a drizzle of hot sauce won't do any harm, right? Wrong! All-purpose hot sauces like Tabasco and Louisiana Hot Sauce certainly have their place on the table, bringing a tangy zing to everything from deviled eggs to mac and cheese. But they're the saucy condiment that will ruin your Mexican food.

Mexican dishes are heavily spiced and seasoned with a lot of care and deliberation. Chefs plan every flavor that goes into a highly intricate mole or pork al pastor, and when they hit your plate, they're ready to eat with no further embellishment. Hot sauces may be made with peppers, a Mexican crop, but they're also full of vinegar. These vinegary sauces will overpower all the nuanced spices and herbs that make Mexican dishes so complex and delicious. Dousing these dishes in hot sauce will make them taste like, well, hot sauce; you won't be able to taste the difference between refried beans and arrachera.

While hot sauces like Cholula, Valentina, and Tapatio are mainstays in Mexico, Mexicans use them for other applications. For example, Valentina is a popular condiment used to drizzle over popcorn at movie theaters, while bottled habanero hot sauce and Cholula are common additions to slices of pizza.