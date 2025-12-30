Swap Rice Krispies With This Old School Snack For An Unexpected Treat

While some cooks love to jazz up Rice Krispies Treats, others will tell you that the classic recipe is perfect and extra ingredients can never improve on it. To please both camps, swap out the cereal for other crispy, crunchy goodies to make treats that are familiar yet delicious in their own right — no comparisons needed. One nostalgic snack that deserves the Rice Krispies Treatment is a sleeve of Ritz Crackers.

If you're used to eating these classic crackers with cheese, this idea may sound out there, but there are lots of creative ways to use Ritz that involve sweet ingredients. Ritz Crispy Treats may be one of the best, as the buttery, salty crackers both complement and contrast with the gooey marshmallows. The denser crunch of Ritz also creates more filling, satisfying treats that you can really sink your teeth into. With a heartier texture and more complex, sweet-and-salty flavor, the final result feels rather grown-up (though kids will devour them, too).

Ritz Crispy Treats are incredibly fast and easy to make, and also let you get creative with the texture. You can finely crush the crackers for a consistency that's more like Rice Krispies Treats, or make the pieces slightly bigger for extra crunch. After crumbling the crackers, melt butter and marshmallows together, mix with the Ritz, and press the mixture into a dish to let it set. Once you have a taste, you'll want to make these over and over again, perhaps with some fun extra frills.