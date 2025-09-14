The Customizable Addition That Gives Rice Krispies Treats A Fun Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A classic no-bake dessert filled with nostalgic childhood memories, the humble Rice Krispie treat is as effortless to prepare as it is to enjoy. There are countless ways to upgrade your Rice Krispies treats, including mixing up your marshmallows, swapping in new cereals, and dipping or drizzling the squares in chocolate and other sauces. For a flavorful twist that makes the most of your melted marshmallows, try adding a packet of your favorite instant pudding to the batch before folding in the cereal.

Much like making a Midwestern-style salad, combining your favorite pudding packet with melted butter and marshmallows will effectively infuse the tastes of your choosing into the mix. You can pick from a wide variety of different instant puddings to match your preferred Rice Krispies cereal. If you're trying a cereal swap for the treats, this can also inform your choice of cereal, pudding, and marshmallows, as well as butter.

Let the creativity flow using clever ingredients to complement and contrast one another for a truly unique dessert. Whether you're going for traditional great tastes or making an updated spin with new textures and flavors, there's a lot of room for culinary experimentation. Your choice of instant pudding mix can also make for a bright and colorful addition to your treats for a dessert that looks as great as it tastes.