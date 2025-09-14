The Customizable Addition That Gives Rice Krispies Treats A Fun Twist
A classic no-bake dessert filled with nostalgic childhood memories, the humble Rice Krispie treat is as effortless to prepare as it is to enjoy. There are countless ways to upgrade your Rice Krispies treats, including mixing up your marshmallows, swapping in new cereals, and dipping or drizzling the squares in chocolate and other sauces. For a flavorful twist that makes the most of your melted marshmallows, try adding a packet of your favorite instant pudding to the batch before folding in the cereal.
Much like making a Midwestern-style salad, combining your favorite pudding packet with melted butter and marshmallows will effectively infuse the tastes of your choosing into the mix. You can pick from a wide variety of different instant puddings to match your preferred Rice Krispies cereal. If you're trying a cereal swap for the treats, this can also inform your choice of cereal, pudding, and marshmallows, as well as butter.
Let the creativity flow using clever ingredients to complement and contrast one another for a truly unique dessert. Whether you're going for traditional great tastes or making an updated spin with new textures and flavors, there's a lot of room for culinary experimentation. Your choice of instant pudding mix can also make for a bright and colorful addition to your treats for a dessert that looks as great as it tastes.
Getting creative with instant pudding-infused Rice Krispies treats
Whether you melt your marshmallows in the microwave or on the stovetop, one thing is for sure: Adding instant pudding to the mix is a simple upgrade that yields amazing results. Between the different styles of Rice Krispies cereal and any other breakfast staples you might want to include, and the vast array of pudding flavors currently available, there are nearly infinite pairings to choose from. Using classic Rice Krispies, you can try complementary pudding flavors like vanilla or white chocolate. A couple of packets of pistachio pudding will give the treats a gorgeous green hue and plenty of nutty and sweet flavor. You could even pick up a strawberry version for a Valentine's Day-inspired dessert.
For something a little more decadent, try making your next batch of Rice Krispies treats using a box of Cocoa Krispies. This will go well with a marshmallow mixture of rich butter, chocolate fudge pudding, cheesecake pudding, or strawberry pudding for a bit of fruity fun. Take a cue from a jazzed-up Rice Krispies treat recipe and dip these squares in melted chocolate or drizzle some caramel sauce on top.
A box of super-sweet Frosted Krispies will also make an excellent base for your sweet treats, particularly mixed with instant pudding packets like butterscotch, coconut cream, or even banana. If going the banana pudding route, dip your squares in white chocolate and roll them in crushed vanilla wafers. There are so many wonderful ways to make pudding-infused Rice Krispies treats, especially when shared with friends.