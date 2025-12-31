The Popular Snack That Deserves A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no right way to build a charcuterie board. And while cheese, cured meats, fruits, and nuts are common staples, popcorn is the popular yet underrated snack that deserves a spot on your next charcuterie board. Popcorn is aromatic, crunchy, and best of all, versatile. Where crackers and baguettes are heavy and hearty vessels for cheese and meat, popcorn is a light accompaniment that'll bring a pop of crunch without filling you up too much. It's also gluten-free, so you can still supply some much-needed carbs to a gluten-free meat, cheese, and nut-heavy charcuterie board.

Popcorn lends itself well to all manner of seasonings, bringing much more depth of flavor to a charcuterie board. The types of cheeses and meats you use on your charcuterie can inform the flavor of the popcorn you choose. Popcorn is one of the cheapest, most widely available snacks, and it comes in countless store-bought flavors, from cheddar cheese to caramel corn. You can also make your own popcorn, whether in the microwave, on the stove, or with an air popper for the ultimate light, fat-free charcuterie addition. Making popcorn gives you more culinary freedom to come up with unique seasoning blends. Whichever way you make popcorn, the best way to season it is by adding popcorn and the desired spice, herb, or cheese blend to a bag and shaking to coat. If you're air-popping popcorn, you'll need to spray the popcorn with Pam or even Bragg's liquid aminos to get a spice blend to stick.