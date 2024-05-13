Local Popcorn Brands With A Ton Of Flavors

For years, popcorn has been associated with the best of our childhood memories. We snacked on it while watching movies at the theater, shared it with friends on visits to the local fair, and enjoyed the snack while awestruck by animals at the zoo. While you may prefer streaming over theater-going or a quiet wine and cheese night over the fair, the love of popcorn remains constant. And now, the wealth of local popcorn brands allows us to indulge in that love even more.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans snack on up to 14 million quarts of popcorn per year. That's about 2.8 million medium-sized bags of buttery popcorn being munched on every year. Except now, we can enjoy flavors beyond butter and salt alone. Bagged popcorn flavors have the most delicious selection, ranging from cheddar cheese or salt and pepper to sweet caramel-coated kernels. However, it's with the smaller, local brands that we're really spoiled for choice. These local popcorn brands come up with unique, funky flavors like dill pickle, mango, and bacon and cheese that keep us loyal customers for life. While these brands have become small town treasures in their various locations, they're gracious enough to offer nationwide shipping so we can enjoy them too.