Not Just In Your Cup: The Green Addition Your Toast Has Been Missing

All you need to do is cream together some butter, a few teaspoons of ceremonial-grade matcha powder, and a pinch of sea salt. If you want a sweeter spread, you can add a little maple syrup or honey. Once the mixture comes together, let it sit for a while to allow the flavors to mesh together, and then store it in the refrigerator. You can also simmer everything in a pan if you'd prefer, but you may want to strain the butter to remove any lumps, and you'll need to wait for it to solidify again.

You can also add some vanilla if you'd like, and a little citrus zest can work beautifully. Additionally, it's worth experimenting with different spices, like cinnamon and ginger, to find out what you like. Cumin is a great option for a more savory profile, as are fresh herbs like chive or dill. And if you beat the butter with a small drop of heavy cream, you can create more of a whipped texture.

Matcha butter toast tastes delicious on its own, but it also goes great with fruit or even eggs if you skip the sweetener. You could add some cheese or grill up a few strips of bacon for the ultimate breakfast sandwich. If you want to axe the bread, just spread the butter over crackers or rice cakes. It even tastes great on corn-on-the-cob and oatmeal, depending on the ingredients. Just get mixing and see what you think.