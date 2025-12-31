Not Just In Your Cup: The Green Addition Your Toast Has Been Missing
There are so many ways to elevate a piece of toast. Just a tiny smear of high-quality butter, a light sprinkling of cheese, or a few spices can transform a simple piece of crusty bread, not to mention the timeless combination of PB&J. And if you're a matcha person, then we have one more option to add into the mix: matcha butter toast.
Matcha butter is a creamy spread made with green tea powder and butter. It's often mixed into hot water to create a caffeinated drink similar to a bulletproof coffee, but it's also used to top pancakes or desserts. And it tastes delicious on toast.
The matcha powder provides an earthy, punchy flavor that pairs perfectly with the richness of the butter, and a little salt brightens everything up and rounds it together. A nice thick slice of Japanese milk bread provides the perfect canvas to let all of those flavors shine through, but even a slice of white toast or a bagel will do. If you want to try it out, you can buy matcha butter in a jar, but it's also incredibly easy to make — and totally customizable.
How to make matcha butter
All you need to do is cream together some butter, a few teaspoons of ceremonial-grade matcha powder, and a pinch of sea salt. If you want a sweeter spread, you can add a little maple syrup or honey. Once the mixture comes together, let it sit for a while to allow the flavors to mesh together, and then store it in the refrigerator. You can also simmer everything in a pan if you'd prefer, but you may want to strain the butter to remove any lumps, and you'll need to wait for it to solidify again.
You can also add some vanilla if you'd like, and a little citrus zest can work beautifully. Additionally, it's worth experimenting with different spices, like cinnamon and ginger, to find out what you like. Cumin is a great option for a more savory profile, as are fresh herbs like chive or dill. And if you beat the butter with a small drop of heavy cream, you can create more of a whipped texture.
Matcha butter toast tastes delicious on its own, but it also goes great with fruit or even eggs if you skip the sweetener. You could add some cheese or grill up a few strips of bacon for the ultimate breakfast sandwich. If you want to axe the bread, just spread the butter over crackers or rice cakes. It even tastes great on corn-on-the-cob and oatmeal, depending on the ingredients. Just get mixing and see what you think.