I Tried 19 Popular Swedish Candies From BonBon And Ranked Them Worst To Best

If you've been sucked into the world of Swedish candy all over social media, you're not alone. People across the world have been making videos of themselves trying different types of Swedish candy, which are usually sweet and sour gummies. One of the best and most popular candy stores in New York City is BonBon, a Swedish candy company. I decided that I wanted in on the candy-tasting fun, and took a trip to BonBon with the goal of buying as many different varieties of gummy candy as possible. Then, I conducted a taste test to see which candies were the best and which I would definitely recommend skipping.

As I tasted the candy, I focused on a few key things. Texture, sweetness level, sourness level, and base flavor all played a role in my rankings. While not everyone will have the same preferences as me, you will be able to get a clear idea of what I like and don't like by the explanations. Without further ado, let's taste some candy!