I Tried 19 Popular Swedish Candies From BonBon And Ranked Them Worst To Best
If you've been sucked into the world of Swedish candy all over social media, you're not alone. People across the world have been making videos of themselves trying different types of Swedish candy, which are usually sweet and sour gummies. One of the best and most popular candy stores in New York City is BonBon, a Swedish candy company. I decided that I wanted in on the candy-tasting fun, and took a trip to BonBon with the goal of buying as many different varieties of gummy candy as possible. Then, I conducted a taste test to see which candies were the best and which I would definitely recommend skipping.
As I tasted the candy, I focused on a few key things. Texture, sweetness level, sourness level, and base flavor all played a role in my rankings. While not everyone will have the same preferences as me, you will be able to get a clear idea of what I like and don't like by the explanations. Without further ado, let's taste some candy!
19. Sour Fruit Soda
This candy is one of the many bottle-shaped gummies made by BonBon. It's a turquoise color with sour sugar coated on the exterior. Since the name had "sour" in it, I was bracing myself for something extremely mouth-puckering. To my surprise, it didn't taste sour at all. Instead, it had an oddly bitter taste that I couldn't quite put my finger on.
The texture was just like the other bottle-shaped candies, which have an evenly chewy consistency, something that I'd compare to Swedish Fish. However, this Sour Fruit Soda flavor was so unpleasant that I couldn't even enjoy or appreciate the texture. I ended up not being able to finish the entire piece of candy, and wouldn't recommend that anyone add this to their bag of sweets on a visit to BonBon.
18. Banana Marshmallow
There were four different marshmallow flavors that I tried from BonBon, and the banana flavor was not only my least favorite, but it was something I'd never choose to eat again. The thing to know about these marshmallows is that they don't have a true traditional marshmallow consistency. Instead, it's almost like an even mixture of a gummy and a marshmallow. I enjoyed the texture with the other flavors I tried, but with the banana flavoring, it didn't mesh well together at all.
The Banana Marshmallow candy had a very strong, realistic banana flavoring to it. However, when mixed with the texture of the gummy marshmallow, it almost felt like I was chewing on a slimy, old banana. I simply couldn't get past this sensation, and ultimately wouldn't recommend this candy.
17. Ferrari Sour
The Ferrari Sour candies were one of the most interesting candies visually. They look like green racecars, and are fairly large and covered in sugar. The texture of the candy was enjoyably chewy, with a nice mouthful that takes a bit of time to chew down. There was a very strong lime flavor that popped through, and was fresh and acidic. I will say, though, that these weren't very sour, even though the name claims to be. On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd give the Ferrari Sour a 2 on the sour scale. As I continued to eat this candy, I thought that the overall taste actually reminded me of what it tastes like to eat a handful of Skittles. Unfortunately, there was an aftertaste that stuck to the back of my tongue after finishing each bite, and the unpleasantness of that made the candy not as enjoyable as I originally thought it would be.
16. Tic Tac Toe
Tic Tac Toe gummies are covered in sugar and come in the form of X-shaped red gummies and O-shaped yellow gummies. The texture of these weren't my absolute favorite, but I still thought they were enjoyable. It reminded me a bit of the texture of a Sour Patch candy — mildly chewy but easy to get through.
The yellow candies were very lemony in flavor, but they were incredibly sweet, so I didn't get any sense of tart or puckering sourness that a lemon-flavored candy usually gives. The red ones were more subdued in flavor, and I couldn't tell whether they were supposed to be cherry or strawberry. Overall, the Tic Tac Toe candies were very sugar forward — so much so that I would only be able to enjoy a bite or two before I got too overloaded with a pure sugar flavor.
15. Raspberry Boats
Raspberry Boats are small, pink-colored gummies that are in the shape of boats. They look like they may be dense, but they're surprisingly soft. To start, the raspberry boats are chewy, similar to many of the other gummy candies at BonBon. But as you almost get to the end of chewing, they sort of melt in your mouth. Some people may really enjoy that aspect of the candy, but it wasn't personally my favorite type of gummy texture.
The raspberry flavoring was mild when compared to the flavor levels of the other BonBon candy. It was definitely prevalent, but didn't pop out as a strong taste. While this particular candy didn't have a sugar covering on it, I still think it was one of the sweetest ones that I tasted. Ultimately, the Raspberry Boats were not necessarily unenjoyable, however, they just weren't my cup of tea.
14. Santa Marshmallow
This adorable marshmallow is pink and white, and has an imprint of Santa Claus pushed into the surface of the candy. I really enjoyed the texture of the marshmallows from BonBon in general, and the Santa flavor was just a simple, sweet marshmallow flavor. It was soft and fluffy, yet slightly chewy and indulgent. I do think that these Santa marshmallows would be delicious and cute to pop into a cup of hot chocolate for the holidays, staying perfectly on theme. Overall, I enjoyed this marshmallow for sure, but there were other marshmallow flavors from BonBon that stuck out to me a bit more.
13. Rainbow Sea
The Rainbow Sea gummies are very similar to the well-known candy Swedish Fish, in appearance, texture, and taste. Instead of just being one color and flavor, they're a mixture of various colored fish and dolphins. They're chewy, but not the type of chewy that you can bite into and have a satisfying pull of the gummy through your teeth.
There are yellow and green fish, and they don't taste exactly alike. The yellow fish tasted like a lemon drop candy, with just a bit of sweetness and an enjoyable addition of sour tartness as well. The green fish tasted like green apple, which was nice and refreshing. The dolphins, which are smaller, are much denser and chewier than the fish. They are multicolored, and have a mixture of flavors that created a sweet and tart taste. I thought these were a good candy to have, however they wouldn't be one of my top choices to reach for in a line up of BonBon candy.
12. Tutti Frutti Rings
The Tutti Frutti Rings were exactly what I was expecting the Tic Tac Toe gummies to be. These are covered in sugar, however it's the sour type of sugar that mixes perfectly with the sweetness of gummies. These rings are red and yellow, and have a medium chewy texture. You don't need to chew for too long to break them down, but there's still a satisfying resistance that allows you to work for the chew a little bit. What I really enjoyed about these is that the more you chewed, the more sour they got. It was like a journey from first chew to last, and I enjoyed the fact that the taste didn't stay the same the whole time. I wasn't necessarily a major fan of the base flavor of these gummies, which was basically a mixture of multiple types of fruit. I prefer to taste one specific fruit in a candy, so that's why these candies weren't ranked higher.
11. Pear Bottles
Any flavor bottle-shaped candies tend to be a popular item that people buy from BonBon. The Pear Bottles are a neon yellow color, and are smooth on the outside. The texture is almost identical to Swedish Fish, where you can easily bite the candy, but as you chew, it's satisfyingly gooey. Although the color of the Pear Bottles are very vibrant, I would say that the flavor isn't entirely strong. It has a nice, mild pear flavoring that comes across to be juicy and fresh. Not overly sweet, but not tart, either. I enjoyed this flavor a lot and would definitely add a few in to my bag next time I visit BonBon.
10. Sour Cola Pacifier
The Sour Cola Pacifiers are multi-colored gummies that look like small pacifiers. They are soft in texture on the outside, but when I bit into them, I found them to be some of the chewiest gummies I've ever had. It takes an incredible amount of chewing to break down the gummies, and if that's something you enjoy, I definitely recommend grabbing a spoonful of these if you visit BonBon.
I noticed that the more I chewed down the Sour Cola Pacifiers, the more flavorful they became. At first, they were fairly sweet, and then they became very juicy, but not in an overpowering way. For the grand finale, they got very tangy and even slightly sour. While I did enjoy them, I don't think I could handle chewing too many in one sitting.
9. Fruit Snakes
If you're a lover of long, gummy candy, the fruit snakes are definitely one to buy. The Fruit Snakes from BonBon are about a ½ inch thick and a foot long, and are very squishy and floppy. They are light in texture and not hard to chew, and I particularly liked the satisfying gummy pull that I got from these when I bit into them. Once I started to chew the snakes down, I thought that they had a texture similar to fruit snacks that I used to eat as a child.
There were both red and green snakes in the mixtures. As for the flavor, the red snakes tasted slightly tart, and had a subdued cherry flavor to them. The green snakes were a bit more mild, and were reminiscent of a lime flavor. I thoroughly enjoyed these gummies, they just didn't stand out to me in a special way to rank them higher.
8. Sweet Lips
For a flirty and fun gummy, Sweet Lips are a great option. They're gummies that are both the size and shape of lips, and are a bright red color. These ranked high in my satisfying chewy bite pull category, and were very similar in texture to Twizzlers Pull-N-Peel candies. They were also similar in taste, however, I'd say that the Sweet Lips actually had a more robust flavoring to them than I remember the Twizzlers having. The Sweet Lips specifically had a strong cherry taste to them that was the perfect pairing to the thick and gummy texture.
7. Vanilla Marshmallow
The Vanilla Marshmallow is an absolute classic. It is fluffy and soft on the outside, and then when you start chewing, it has a bit more resistance and a tiny bit of chewyness to it. As for the flavor, it's an equal mixture of the classic marshmallow flavor with a nice, pure vanilla flavoring as well. I didn't think that the vanilla flavoring tasted artificial, and instead is was more reminiscent of actual vanilla beans versus a fake vanilla flavoring. The Vanilla Marshmallows are definitely a candy that I'd throw in any bag of BonBon, especially because their mild flavor and texture can pair well with just about any other type of candy.
6. Raspberry Pucker
Since many other candies that were labeled to be sour didn't quite live up to the hype, I wasn't too convinced that the Raspberry Puckers would be sour. I was happily proven wrong, and at first bite, I realized that the pucker was absolutely real. These candies were an absolute 10 out of 10 on the sour scale. They're covered in sour sugar, and the interior gummy part was actually pretty sweet. Texture wise, these candies had a satisfying gummy pull that added to the overall enjoyment of the chewing experience.
I went ahead and had more than one of these, and tried eating it with two different methods. First, I sucked off all of the sour sugar and experienced a sour overload. But then, the sweet inner gummy was like a pure sugar blast, making my taste buds forget the sour experience that I just had. I also tried it by just chewing the candy immediately, and with that method, it was completely sour the entire time. No matter how you eat it, I really enjoyed this one.
5. Rainbow Sour Belts
No matter the brand, I'm always a fan of sour belt candies. The ones from BonBon are nice and chewy, thin, and about a 4 out of 10 on the sour scale. They are multi-colored, and burst with sweet, tangy, and sour flavors. I thought that these tasted great, and loved the sour sugar that coated the exterior of the candy. What I find most enjoyable about the Rainbow Sour Belts is that they're so easy to eat, I'd almost consider them binge-worthy. They're a great candy to get if you're looking for something to snack on while watching a movie or TV show.
4. Sugared Strawberries
The Sugared Strawberries are absolutely adorable to look at. They were actually the size of a real strawberry, just in a flatter version. Even though they were flat, I wouldn't say that these candy pieces were thin — instead, they were about ¼ inch thick, very dense as I bit into them, and had nice gummy bite. The sugar that covered the strawberries wasn't sour at all, and instead, the gummy itself provided a tartness that is true to the actual taste of a strawberry itself. They were extremely sweet, but because of the tart aspect of the gummy, the aftertaste didn't feel overwhelmingly sugary. I wanted to keep eating these.
3. Strawberry Marshmallow
My favorite marshmallow that I tried was the Strawberry Marshmallow. It was identical to the Vanilla Marshmallow in shape (a simple, fluffy square) however, the taste of this marshmallow stood out amongst the rest. It tasted exactly like strawberry milk, with a fake-tasting strawberry flavor that was surprisingly delicious. The creamy flavor of the strawberry paired with the fluffy yet chewy texture of the marshmallow was absolute perfection. This is definitely a candy from BonBon that I am going to crave all year 'round.
2. Cola Mango
The Cola Mango looks like a small Coca-Cola bottle, and half of it is the color of cola while the other half is the color of a mango. Each section of the cola bottle tasted completely different from the other, and when eaten in one bite, they harmoniously blended together flawlessly. The cola side of the bottle literally tasted like Coca-Cola, with hints of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, as well as a citrus kick. The mango side burst with a genuine mango fruit flavor, as opposed to some of the other candies which had an artificial flavor to them. Paired with the chewy texture, I really enjoyed this dynamic candy.
1. Sour Raspberry Twins
I was absolutely in love with the Sour Raspberry Twins. They are small little circles with a face on them, which look like little kids with a silly haircut. They have a sweet smile, and are covered in sugar. I thought that they were deliciously chewy, and the flat shape was fun to chew. I also enjoyed how the sour exterior didn't scrape the tongue in a harsh way, which can allow you to eat a bunch of them in one sitting. They're very sweet once you chew down to the inside, but the overall raspberry taste is sour and spunky.
Methodology
To taste test the Swedish candy from BonBon, I first had to decide which candies to try. For full transparency, in New York City, the stores are usually packed with people — so be prepared if you're visiting in person. The candy is in containers on the wall, and you use a scooper to scoop out the candy into a bag. I went through and chose as wide of a variety of candy as I could. I focused on different shapes, colors, and styles. Once I began tasting, I focused on the enjoyment of texture, sweetness, sourness, and flavor. I recognize that every person's taste in candy may be different. I particularly looked for candy that is enjoyably chewy, has a pleasant taste, and I usually gravitate towards candy that isn't all just "one note" in flavor, whether that be sour or sweet.