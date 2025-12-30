The Chocolate Olive Garden Dessert You're Better Off Skipping

Olive Garden can be a polarizing restaurant due to its American spin on classic Italian cuisine. While some die-hard protectors of Italian cuisine wouldn't set foot in the place, many enjoy the budget-friendly experience of dining there, especially indulging in unlimited breadsticks. But as it is with any restaurant, some menu items are big misses, and one of the dishes you should really avoid ordering at Olive Garden is the Chocolate Lasagna.

In our ranking of every Olive Garden dessert, Chocolate Lasagna came second to last. It's not actually a lasagna but a standard chocolate cake with mousse between the layers. It's bland, boring, and uninteresting. It does have an extra layer of crushed wafers that provides some textural variety, but that's its only redeeming quality. The cake is topped with chocolate sauce, which we found to be thick and overly sweet, preferring grated white chocolate on top instead.

Olive Garden diners have strong feelings about this dessert. One person referred to it on Reddit as "genuinely abominable" and "like a stale old Crunch bar left open since Halloween." Given that desserts come to the restaurant frozen and that you'll be shelling out $10 for this sad cake, you're really better off ordering something else.