How Birria Evolved From A Food Of Necessity To A Delicacy, According To Chef Rick Martinez

While goat and beef are most common, you can use other meats to make birria too. For chef Rick Martínez, "the best meats for slow-cooker birria are cuts that have connective tissue and fat, because that's what breaks down over time and gives you tender, juicy meat." If you want to use pork for birria, Martínez recommended shoulder, ribs, cheek, or shank because they're similar to certain cuts of beef and "They stay moist, shred easily, and hold onto the flavor of the sauce." Similarly, Martínez told us that lamb neck and shoulder are great for birria because "These cuts have enough fat and connective tissue to handle long cooking, and they pair beautifully with the warm spices typically used in birria."

You can also use chicken for birria, although Martínez said the "result is lighter, but still very flavorful." You'll also need to shorten the cooking time — closer to one hour compared to the two or three beef, pork, lamb, or goat would call for. Even seafood like shrimp, mussels, or lobster will work as long as you make a deeply flavored consomé beforehand and gently poach the seafood in the broth for a very short time. "The goal is tender, perfectly cooked seafood, not something that's been overcooked," said Martínez. In some cases, your birria doesn't need to call for meat at all. As long as you're sticking with the core spices and seasonings, and make the broth first, Martínez said "Anything hearty that can hold its shape and doesn't need more than about thirty minutes of cooking is a good candidate."

Whether you use tofu, tempeh, winter squash, broccoli, or cauliflower — and no matter what meat you choose — a birria is still a birria with the right seasonings. Just make sure you pair it with homemade tortillas — because store-bought tortillas just won't cut it.