The Cheesy Ingredient That Makes Peanut Butter Toast A Better Breakfast Treat
Peanut butter is a miraculous food. Grind up a simple peanut and you've got something that can make a delicious and filling sandwich. It can be drizzled over ice cream or made into a sauce for chicken. In recent years, some have been far more willing to experiment with peanut butter than before. This trend has given rise to creations like peanut butter as a burger topping. It doesn't have to stop there, though. Peanut butter toast is a breakfast staple, but have you ever thought of adding some cheddar cheese to the mix?
When Tasting Table covered the various ways to upgrade peanut butter toast, cheese made our list. Now, don't get us wrong, we understand that putting cheese and peanut butter together seems out of left field. This is not an obvious pairing in the minds of most. However, if you've ever given the peanut butter hamburger a chance, maybe put this one on your bucket list, too.
The best way to do this is with one of these unsweetened peanut butter brands. That way, you're still playing with savory notes that complement one another. As both cheese and peanut butter melt on warm toast, the salty sharpness of the cheese and the lightly sweet creaminess of the peanut butter mingle. The result is a rich, velvety layer on crunchy toast for a great texture contrast. You don't want a cheddar that is too old or sharp, however. If the flavor is too overpowering, it will clash with the peanut butter rather than complement it.
Making the most of cheese and peanut butter
Once melted, cheese and peanut butter share the same creamy, gooey texture that many people find appealing. They both have a high fat content, which makes them work together much like melted chocolate and peanut butter do. Cheddar cheese is a great choice to pair with peanut butter since the contrast with the latter's sweetness is not so unusual. In some places, there are those who enjoy cheddar with a slice of pie or even in hot chocolate.
For textural contrast, you could switch to crunchy peanut butter. You could also add some acid and a burst of freshness with thin slices of green apple or pear. If you're looking for something bolder, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes can make your toast both creamy and spicy. There are plenty of choices for elevating peanut butter that you can try. For a savory toast, consider using regular white bread or sourdough, but if you want something a little sweeter, opt for brioche instead. Of course, you could also assemble sandwiches rather than making open-faced toast. One method is to prepare it like a grilled cheese sandwich, with peanut butter added inside.
If something sweeter is your goal, then try making a peanut butter and cheddar sandwich in the style of French toast by dipping it in a milk and egg mixture before frying for a creamy filling. If the cheddar still seems too sharp, a lighter and creamier cheese like havarti or even Brie can make the filling more luxurious. Afterward, top your peanut butter and cheese sandwich with a little powdered sugar or a maple syrup drizzle.