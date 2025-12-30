The Cheesy Ingredient That Makes Peanut Butter Toast A Better Breakfast Treat

Peanut butter is a miraculous food. Grind up a simple peanut and you've got something that can make a delicious and filling sandwich. It can be drizzled over ice cream or made into a sauce for chicken. In recent years, some have been far more willing to experiment with peanut butter than before. This trend has given rise to creations like peanut butter as a burger topping. It doesn't have to stop there, though. Peanut butter toast is a breakfast staple, but have you ever thought of adding some cheddar cheese to the mix?

When Tasting Table covered the various ways to upgrade peanut butter toast, cheese made our list. Now, don't get us wrong, we understand that putting cheese and peanut butter together seems out of left field. This is not an obvious pairing in the minds of most. However, if you've ever given the peanut butter hamburger a chance, maybe put this one on your bucket list, too.

The best way to do this is with one of these unsweetened peanut butter brands. That way, you're still playing with savory notes that complement one another. As both cheese and peanut butter melt on warm toast, the salty sharpness of the cheese and the lightly sweet creaminess of the peanut butter mingle. The result is a rich, velvety layer on crunchy toast for a great texture contrast. You don't want a cheddar that is too old or sharp, however. If the flavor is too overpowering, it will clash with the peanut butter rather than complement it.