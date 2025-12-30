Why You Should Avoid Walmart When Buying Canned Peas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you belong to the admittedly large community of pea haters, it's likely that canned peas have a steady presence in your pantry. They're a quick, easy way to get a good amount of protein, fiber, iron, manganese, calcium, and antioxidants, and are low-calorie — plus, for the pea lovers out there, they do in fact taste great and add toothsome pops of earthy, subtly sweet herbaceousness to any dish. That is, of course, as long as you choose the right brand. To help ensure you stock up on delicious and not disappointing peas, we ranked 10 brands of canned peas, from worst to best. The clear winner? Libby's Sweet Peas. The clear loser? Walmart. Two times.

Walmart's Great Value Organic Early Small Peas ranked dead last, with the same brand's sweet peas right behind in the number-nine slot. Great Value is one of Walmart's house brands in addition to Bettergoods and Marketside. Its peas are indeed cheap, around $0.76 compared to other brands like Del Monte, Green Giant, Goya, and, our favorite, Libby, which typically range from about $1.39 to $2.59. But it's hard to call something a "great value" just because it's cheap if the product itself isn't actually good or high-quality, and Walmart's peas are not. Both the small and sweet peas are bland, not only devoid of flavor but also of moisture and bite in their texture. Add to that the unsettling fact that they don't promise the cans' lining is BPA-free, and there's little reason to buy this brand.