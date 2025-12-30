Removing The Bones From Tinned Fish Is Actually A Big Mistake — Here's Why

If you've ever opened a can of fish and wondered how you're supposed to skillfully deal with all those little bones, the answer is, you're not. The idea is to eat it bones and all. Removing them won't only make a mess of the fish, but it also means missing out on added texture and, most importantly, vital nutrients.

The bones in fish such as sardines, mackerel, or salmon are an excellent source of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D — all essential for good bone health. Calcium also helps to regulate muscle function, including the heart, and helps with blood clotting. All fish bones contain calcium, but it's thanks to the canning process that they become soft enough to eat safely. Fish is heated in the tin to temperatures over 240 degrees Fahrenheit, which breaks down the collagen and renders the bones chalky rather than spiny. This subtle crunch adds textural contrast to the soft flesh of the fish and a more satisfying mouthfeel.

The only reason to avoid eating fish bones is if you have chronic kidney disease, a situation where excess phosphorus can be dangerous. In this case, or if you simply don't like the texture, you're better off buying fish without bones, such as canned tuna or salmon fillets, rather than messing around with bone removal.