Target's Worst Good & Gather Frozen Food Completely Misses The Mark
The opening monologue of "Annie Hall" (1977) goes, "There's an old joke: Two elderly women are at a Catskill mountain resort, and one of 'em says, 'Boy, the food in this place is really terrible.' The other one says, 'Yeah I know, and such small portions.'" Few types of food are as frequently dogged-upon as premade frozen fare. It gets a bad rap, but sometimes it's well-deserved, and the portions of a less-than-stellar product are disappointing in their own right. In Tasting Table's ranking of 14 Good & Gather frozen foods at Target, the Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers fell to last place for being both bland and sorely understuffed.
The flavor was acceptable, but as our taste-tester noted, "I really wanted more filling all around." Unfortunately, what little filling the potstickers did have "was slightly on the bland side (especially when encased by a very neutral dough)." Target customer reviews echo our lukewarm criticisms. Comments included "bland taste," "Taste okay, wouldn't buy again," and "Not the greatest. These were just okay." While potstickers could be gussied-up with a quick dunk in a flavorful dipping sauce (such as Bachan's Hot Honey Japanese Barbecue Sauce, one of our all-time favorite condiments), on their own, they were lacking.
Good & Gather's frozen Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers left us lukewarm
Target's Good & Gather frozen chicken & vegetable potstickers pack cabbage and carrots, seasoned with garlic and ginger. While prices vary at different locations, a 12-ounce box at a store in Virginia cost $5.99. The price is right, but that's about the only thing these potstickers nail. Still, fans have praised the Good & Gather brand as a whole for its overall affordability and quality. As one Reddit user wrote of the products in r/budgetfood, "I've been pleasantly surprised with 99.9% of what I've tried." Another budget-conscious commenter felt that coupons and grocery discounts made the prices "hard to beat," adding that "[t]here's only a few GG products I don't care for." Although, we'd recommend sticking to a different flavor of those Good & Gather potstickers: The spicy Korean pork potstickers have the same price point as their lackluster chicken & veggie counterpart.
Looking for another quick, convenient element to add to your at-home dim sum? Good & Gather's frozen pork bao buns snatched second-place in our ranking. This frozen fare performs extra well when topped with a spoonful of S&B, one of our go-to chili crisp brands. Or, for a one-stop-trip on your Target run, the grocery chain also sells Lao Gan Ma spicy chili crisp, another of our favorite brands. Just be sure to leave the chicken & veggie potstickers behind.