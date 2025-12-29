Target's Worst Good & Gather Frozen Food Completely Misses The Mark

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The opening monologue of "Annie Hall" (1977) goes, "There's an old joke: Two elderly women are at a Catskill mountain resort, and one of 'em says, 'Boy, the food in this place is really terrible.' The other one says, 'Yeah I know, and such small portions.'" Few types of food are as frequently dogged-upon as premade frozen fare. It gets a bad rap, but sometimes it's well-deserved, and the portions of a less-than-stellar product are disappointing in their own right. In Tasting Table's ranking of 14 Good & Gather frozen foods at Target, the Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers fell to last place for being both bland and sorely understuffed.

The flavor was acceptable, but as our taste-tester noted, "I really wanted more filling all around." Unfortunately, what little filling the potstickers did have "was slightly on the bland side (especially when encased by a very neutral dough)." Target customer reviews echo our lukewarm criticisms. Comments included "bland taste," "Taste okay, wouldn't buy again," and "Not the greatest. These were just okay." While potstickers could be gussied-up with a quick dunk in a flavorful dipping sauce (such as Bachan's Hot Honey Japanese Barbecue Sauce, one of our all-time favorite condiments), on their own, they were lacking.