Starbucks Baristas Say More Than This Number Of Modifications Makes Your Drink A Nightmare

So how do you avoid overwhelming your barista? First, choose your base drink wisely in order to reduce substitutions as much as possible. For instance, if you want an iced vanilla latte but want some caramel drizzle to accompany your drink, don't order an iced vanilla latte with caramel drizzle; order an "upside down" caramel macchiato. You just went from two customizations to one, and the swap is a quick one to understand, rather than adding a couple of extra steps to the drink preparation.

It's also important to consider how you order your drink, and doing it in a way that makes baristas' lives as easy as possible. This is especially important when you're ordering in person, when a barista is inputting your drink order on a screen as you recount it to them. Begin by stating the size of your drink — short, tall, grande, vente, or trenta — followed by "iced" if you want it cold, and the name of the base drink. Then, follow with your customizations, starting with the number of extra shots, any additional syrups and sauces, your milk alternative of choice, and any other modifications you might need, like a drizzle, for instance.

For your own sake and your barista's, it's also helpful to know what some of the different ingredients are and what they do. For instance, vanilla sweet cream makes your drink ultra milky and smooth, with a little sweetness from the vanilla that cuts through the bitterness of the espresso. Blonde espresso – another swap you can request — brings smoothness to your drink that may also make additional sweetener less important. Keeping these things in mind can work to reduce the amount of substitutions in your drink simply because they may not all be necessary.