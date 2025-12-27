Here's What You'll Find On Popeyes' Menus Outside Of The US

Popeyes is the place to patronize when you're pining for poultry — well, chicken to be exact. The chain was founded in 1972 and has found global success over the decades, with thousands of locations in all corners of the world as of 2025. While the bulk of them are in the U.S., it has seen consistent growth in other parts of the globe. It actually opened the first non-U.S. store way back in 1991 in Malaysia, and now it has more than 1,200 international locations in 35 countries.

We've tried a range of the chain's U.S. menu options, from a ranking of its chicken items to all of its side dishes, but were intrigued to see what the chicken chain offers in some of its other stores beyond the borders of the 50 states and American territories. We perused various Popeyes' menus to find some non-U.S. food and dessert items, and the options are pretty captivating. Unfortunately, we don't have access to these picks unless we book a long-haul flight, but they're interesting enough to add to our bucket list. This isn't an exhaustive list of every international menu item not served in U.S. Popeyes, but they're options we were able to locate the most information on. We hope you enjoy these finds as much as we do.