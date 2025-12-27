Here's What You'll Find On Popeyes' Menus Outside Of The US
Popeyes is the place to patronize when you're pining for poultry — well, chicken to be exact. The chain was founded in 1972 and has found global success over the decades, with thousands of locations in all corners of the world as of 2025. While the bulk of them are in the U.S., it has seen consistent growth in other parts of the globe. It actually opened the first non-U.S. store way back in 1991 in Malaysia, and now it has more than 1,200 international locations in 35 countries.
We've tried a range of the chain's U.S. menu options, from a ranking of its chicken items to all of its side dishes, but were intrigued to see what the chicken chain offers in some of its other stores beyond the borders of the 50 states and American territories. We perused various Popeyes' menus to find some non-U.S. food and dessert items, and the options are pretty captivating. Unfortunately, we don't have access to these picks unless we book a long-haul flight, but they're interesting enough to add to our bucket list. This isn't an exhaustive list of every international menu item not served in U.S. Popeyes, but they're options we were able to locate the most information on. We hope you enjoy these finds as much as we do.
Cheesy Loaded Fries - Popeyes U.K.
Who doesn't love loaded fries? Well, if you head to a Popeyes U.K. location, then make sure to order the cheesy loaded fries straight away. It's made with those delicious seasoned Popeyes fries and a hefty heap of cheddar cheese sauce drizzled over top. There's something incredibly mouthwatering about making a savory food more savory with added salty, gooey richness, and that's why cheese fries work so well. We bet they'd give WingStop (our top pick for chain restaurant cheese fries) a run for its money if we had access to this Popeyes dish in the States. The brand also offers a huge, nearly 1-pound container of cheese dip if you prefer another form of queso to dip your chicken or fries in.
There's no type of cheese sauce available on the current U.S. Popeyes menu, so for now, we just have to dream about it. Reviews say that it's delicious and note that it's a large enough portion to share with another person. It seems like it's a seasonal item for winter (for some reason), but people love it so much they want it to stay on the menu. Cheese fries can be eaten all year long, so one can only hope.
Spaghetti - Popeyes Philippines
Spaghetti isn't a dish we'd think Popeyes would serve, and yet you can order it if you head over to the Philippines. The spaghetti is part of the sides menu, along with pies and some items we don't have in the U.S. — Hot Pops, Biscoff Biscuits, and sundaes.
So, you could go to Popeyes Philippines and try out a selection of fun foods. You can also order the spaghetti, topped with sauce and cheese, as part of a bundle along with rice and drinks if you want to make it more of a full dinner. The consensus is that the pasta dish is quite scrumptious, with a nice blend of meaty sauce and cheese.
The portions don't appear too large, as several reviewers note that it's small and that they could potentially eat two if they were hungrier. Some mention that the sauce is a touch sweet, but sugar is often added to tomato sauce to balance the acidity. The sweetness could merely be a personal preference for how one likes their sauce. No matter what, people are big fans and say it's better than Jollibee and KFC, both of which serve spaghetti in the Philippines.
Beignets - Various locations
There's nothing quite like a hot, fresh, pillowy New Orleans-style beignet covered in powdered sugar. But hey, it's not as common as, say, a chocolate chip cookie, and it isn't necessarily something you can find all over at tons of restaurants and chains. It can be tough to locate one when you're craving it, but you know where you can find some beignets? Various Popeyes locations in Europe carry them.
U.S. Popeyes stores rolled out the chocolate beignets nationwide back in 2022, (although they were on the menu in certain markets as early as 2020), but they're not currently available to purchase. These were stuffed with gooey Hershey's chocolate and all decked out in powdered sugar to create a memorable dessert.
If you have a hankering for the discontinued dish, then you could head to Popeyes locations in Czech Republic, Poland, or Switzerland to get your fill of the chocolatey, fluffy morsels. Although none of them specifically mentions using Hershey's chocolate. Order one to try or an 8-piece set if you're sharing. People say that the treats have a fluffy, airy interior, a slightly crisp outside, and of course, that tasty chocolate center.
Gouda Rings - Popeyes Italy
Forget about onion rings, we're all in for Gouda rings. Popeyes Italy (the chain is relatively new to the country, launching in 2024) serves up these crunchy, savory rounds in a set of four. Gouda is known for its unique flavor that's a bit nutty and tangy, which sets it apart from breaded cheese classics like mozzarella sticks or fried halloumi. The appearance is quite interesting because it looks like a crumb donut from the exterior.
Popeyes France used to have the same Gouda-centric item, although its version was called Cheesy Rings. However, it doesn't appear on the menu at the moment. It's been described as having Cajun spices, so perhaps the Italian version offers the same flavor profile (although it's not noted anywhere on the Popeyes Italy website). Although there isn't much online in terms of public opinions, it seems like it's the ideal side to get when you seek an alternative to fries. So, when you want a tasty cheese pull that's not in stick form, then you might want to give these a go.
Smoky Raclette - Popeyes France
Speaking of fromage and France, Popeyes France offers a range of cheesy eats that we couldn't help but drool over. First, the Smoky Raclette caught our eye because it's got just about everything you'd want in a sandwich. It's a fried chicken sando that's marinated for a solid 12 hours before it gets breaded by hand and then fried to crispy perfection. Then, it's topped with a flavorful smoky raclette sauce, briny sliced pickles, and actual slices of smoked raclette, all on a pillowy brioche bun.
Raclette is a semi-hard type of cheese that offers a nutty taste and wonderful creamy richness when melted, which is what makes this French Popeyes menu item so alluring for any cheese lover. The sandwich is pretty new and was launched in December 2025, so only time will tell what customers think of the Smoky Raclette. If you're not in the mood for chicken, then you can get the loaded smoky raclette fries with bits of bacon for the ultimate savory side. Better yet, get the raclette sandwich and fries for an iconic cheesy pairing.
Pop Cream - Various locations
Popeyes U.S.'s dessert menu has cinnamon apple pie (which was our No. 1 fast food dessert pick, by the way), strawberry cream cheese pie, cupcake cup, and a newer caramel apple cheesecake cup. Those are marvelously tasty, but relatively similar in form. Popeyes Spain and Italy get some variation in the form of a crave-able chilly treat, the Pop Cream. You can find this under the dessert menu, which is much more extensive than the one in the States.
In Spain, there are desserts besides the Pop Cream, including sundaes, shakes, and even an ice brioche. You'll find an Oreo or KitKat Pop Cream at both Popeyes Spain and Italy — but there used to be a Lotus Biscoff one too.
The dessert itself features an ice cream base mixed with either Oreo or KitKat; it's then topped with rich chocolate syrup and more candy or cookie bits, depending on which you order. It's a creamy and crunchy combo for your senses. Popeyes Italy offers the same two flavors, although the Pop Cream's appearance is slightly different, with the candy or cookie placed on the bottom, followed by a layer of chocolate, then ice cream, then another sprinkle of the treat of choice. Social media is loud in wishing that Pop Creams were offered to U.S. customers, and we totally agree.
Whipz - Popeyes U.K.
Across the channel, Popeyes U.K. has a different ice cream-based dessert, called Whipz. This dessert is advertised as a standard sundae offering, topped with some added elements. The Oreo Whipz has a bit of chocolate sauce and crushed Oreo pieces, while the strawberry has strawberry sauce. There's an array of options like M&M's, strawberry cheesecake, Biscoff, and a plain vanilla one to suit your fancy. There have even been some unique drops like Smurfberry Whipz with blue ice cream to coincide with the release of the 2025 "Smurfs" film.
For the most part, people on social media seem to enjoy the Whipz, saying they are delicious and offered at a good price. But much like anything, people have varying opinions — some mention they're just okay. It's nice that there are so many options, though, allowing people to pick up a flavor profile or texture that tastes the best to them. It's the perfect treat for anyone who likes a soft-serve ice cream. The cold desserts also come in mini versions if you want something smaller.
Las Salsonas - Popeyes Spain
Venture over to Popeyes Spain for a world of sauces called Salsonas. These are essentially the chain's chicken wings, tenders, or strips drizzled in sauce. You can pick from two sauces: mayo limi and sweet chili, or the candy BBQ with caramel syrup — neither of which we have in the States. Las Salsonas are available in different sizes and combos, such as 12 tenders with two drinks and two fries, or a set of six wings (but there are a range of sizes). In the U.S., sauces come on the side, which lets the chicken remain at the forefront of flavor.
It's fascinating to see the Spanish version covered in a drizzle of the salsas, which gives the sauce combos a chance to have their moment. Some say that the chicken is good (we'd hope so) but that there's a disappointing lack of sauce — one order even forgot the sauce entirely. The sauce appears like it's drizzled over the poultry after ordering, so the top chicken pieces get a heavier pour while the bottom ones don't have much of the condiment at all. Considering its advertising as being bathed in sauce, it's understandable that comments say they'd expect the poultry to be thoroughly drenched over top, so what do you think? Would you order Las Salsonas or skip it?
Blackened Cauliflower - Popeyes Canada
Vegetables don't come to mind when we picture ordering from Popeyes. The closest thing on the U.S. menu is fries (hey, potatoes are a vegetable), pickles (more like pickled fruit), and then, of course, the coleslaw — that's technically a vegetable that's smothered in mayo and other ingredients. Our neighbors in the north, Popeyes Canada, have a blackened cauliflower menu option, which parallels the flavors of the blackened chicken. It's part of the $4 value menu, along with options like fried pickles or a spicy blackened mini chicken sandwich.
The cruciferous vegetable is broken into pieces, fried, and then coated in the Popeyes blackening seasoning. Plus, you get a choice of a sauce to dip it in. Sounds like the perfect combination. The public reviews are all over the place — some deem them as just okay, while others say that they're scrumptious and the seasoning makes them a 10 out of 10. Still, we would love to have this menu item in the United States; it's always convenient to have a flavorful vegetable to pair with your protein when ordering fast food.
Crunchy Crab - Popeyes Korea
In the United States, our Popeyes has a seafood element in the form of shrimp; you can get the crustacean in the Shrimp Tackle Box or the Surf & Turf. But if you're craving something else — crab, for example — you'll have to venture all the way to Popeyes Korea. It's part of the side dishes, along with some other interesting picks, such as Mystery Potato, choux cream cheese balls, and sweet chicken rice, among others. According to the translation, the Crunchy Crab is described as a "crab meat corn nugget."
You can hear the crunch (as you would hope to expect from the name) when you bite into them, with some sharing that it's got a pink interior with a mild fishiness. Price is also a factor, as reviews say it's expensive for just the three small pieces. But overall, it's still deemed a nine out of 10. Anyone looking for a full lineup of captivating sides should venture over to South Korea because there are a lot of non-U.S. menu items to select from.