One Of The Best Bourbons For Cooking And Baking Comes From Our Favorite Kentucky Bourbon Brand

When cooking or baking with bourbon, flavor is everything. After all, it's why we add it to our barbecue sauces, pancake syrups, and meat marinades. Therefore, it's important to choose a bourbon with good flavor qualities, following the wine rule — you don't want to use the cheapest option, but you also don't want to spend a fortune on a top-shelf label.

That's why many chefs, including Timothy J. Galloway from Old Bourbon County Kitchen in Lexington, Kentucky, recommend one from the label that Tasting Table rated number one out of 25 popular Kentucky bourbons: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The flagship whiskey from the famed Franklin County distillery is not only a great value for the money; its balanced flavor profile adds versatility in the kitchen for cooking and baking, as well as a good quality alcohol that won't leave an undesired taste in your food.

Galloway describes this whiskey as "a full body bourbon packed with vanilla, molasses, brown sugar, strong oat taste, with subtle fruity and liquorish notes." Its sweet notes of caramel, candied fruit, and toffee work perfectly to bring out the natural sweetness in ingredients like butter and cream, so it's ideal when making "cakes, custards, compotes, and glazes or frostings." That sweetness, together with its subtle notes of smoke and wood, makes it a great candidate for savory marinades and glazes for meats, especially those meant for the grill, or add it to a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce to finish up your pork spare ribs.