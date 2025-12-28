What Does Raising Cane's Do With Leftover Food?

According to The World Counts, roughly 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted every year, and that's including food viable for human consumption. While individual households contribute to this number, some of the largest contributors include restaurants, shops, and supermarkets, among poor transportation and storage methods. That's why when Raising Cane's employees on social media started posting photos and videos of the quantifiable amount of food waste coming from the leftover food at multiple Cane's locations, people started paying attention.

Although Raising Cane's has some famously craveable chicken, the media has been in an uproar about the "insane chicken waste," as one Redditor put it, that comes from the restaurants. "I've worked here for years at multiple restaurants, and all Cane's waste a minimum of 20 pounds of food per day, usually much, much more than that of just the bird and fries," said one employee on Reddit. Another employee posted a photo to a Raising Cane's Reddit chain showing a large food service container filled to the brim with wasted "perfectly fine bird." "Unfortunately, my restaurant's waste is a lot worse," said a comment on the thread, while another agreed that their store "dump[s] 3 of these [containers] to 4 PER DAY." Social media discussions about Raising Cane's' alleged waste span hundreds of comments sharing similar stories, including another Redditor who said they have "huge bags of Chicken Fingers that go into the garbage because the breading isn't per company standards."