Layering Is The Secret To Good Enchiladas. Here's What That Means

Enchiladas have become as beloved of a Mexican dish as tacos and guacamole. You'll see countless variations at Mexican restaurants, not to mention thousands of homemade recipes online. Enchiladas are the sum of their parts, and the success of a recipe lies in properly layering the flavors. We spoke to Paco Romeo, the culinary director at La Loma, about how important it is to build and layer flavors in an enchilada.

According to Romeo, "Each seasoning is selected based on the type of enchilada and the desired outcome of the dish. The order of layering an enchilada has been practiced and perfected for hundreds of years." Common Mexican seasonings in enchiladas include cumin, chili powder, oregano, garlic, and onion powder, which are often used to season the filling and the sauce you pour over enchiladas. Layering these flavors is a balancing act that revolves around highlighting the main ingredient. As Romeo explains, "With a carnitas enchilada, the protein is the main focus of the dish, and you have to be sure not to drown out the flavor with the sauce and other ingredients you chose."

Consequently, layering should start with pinpointing the main ingredient to which you'll then match the rest of the flavors. If you're pouring an especially spicy chipotle sauce over the enchiladas, you might opt for a more robust protein like steak that'll stand up to the spice level. Alternatively, you can temper the spice to showcase milder-tasting chicken with cream cheese, a well-known ingredient that'll upgrade your enchiladas.