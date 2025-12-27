The One Nonalcoholic Sparkling Wine Brand We Regretted Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we're ordinarily big fans of Josh Cellars. After all, it's the top-selling premium wine brand in America for a reason. Josh has even accrued a low-key cult following thanks to its unique intersection of decent quality and more-than-decent affordability. The wine has inspired fans to sing on Instagram, like this iconic jingle, which remarks, "What are my fall plans? I'll be watching 'Gilmore Girls' with a bottle of Josh," as well as the classic meme format, "Last night we let the Josh talk." Elsewhere online, a viral post on X depicts a bottle of Josh at the Last Supper. Still, even popular faves can (and sometimes do) miss the mark. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine non-alcoholic sparkling wines, Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling fell to last place.

The brand's website describes its Italy-made Non-Alcoholic Sparkling wine as "refreshingly vibrant," made from Glera grapes with notes of "pear, citrus, and green apple" and a "bright hint of acidity." In execution, however, as we mentioned in our review, "[T]he nose is a smack of sugar akin to marmalade and cotton candy grapes — far from the brand's compelling descriptor of pear, citrus, and green apple." Aromatics notwithstanding, the palate was even worse, with "cloying artificial sweetness that borders medicinal," likely due to the 10.6 grams of added sugar, "more than double that of almost all other products reviewed." Normally, we're saying "Pass the Josh," but in the case of the winery's Non-Alc Sparkling, we're actually passing on the Josh, thanks.