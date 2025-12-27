The Easy Weeknight Dish That Would Benefit From Canned Enchilada Sauce

If you dream big enough and have some canned enchilada sauce almost anything can become an enchilada. While the classic form of using rolled tortillas is always great, the basic combo of a filling, an edible container, and a bath of savory, spicy sauce can take on infinite variations. Stuffed potatoes, stuffed mushrooms, stuffed squash. Every one of them is a great use of enchilada sauce with some Mexican-inspired fillings. And an easy, classic recipe everybody already loves that only gets better this way is stuffed peppers.

Stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic, able to be thrown together in 15 to 20 minutes before they go in the oven, and giving them an enchilada twist doesn't require any extra work. Many stuffed pepper recipes feature melted cheese on top or get baked in tomato sauce — they're halfway to being enchiladas already — so all it takes is swapping out some ingredients. Red enchilada sauce is usually best here, but if you prefer green then go for it. Just make your favorite stuffing recipe, and then add a few tablespoons of canned enchilada sauce to the mix. Then pour the remainder of the can into the base of the pan you'll be baking the peppers in. If you are topping them with cheese, sprinkle it on top during the last five to 10 minutes the peppers are baking. You'll have barely added a minute to your prep time, and you'll be rewarded with some punchy southwestern peppers.