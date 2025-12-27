Try This Foamy Iced Coffee For A Tasty Twist On The Americano

Beyond typical musings about which cafe serves the best coffee in town, some coffee drinkers have one question on the brain: Why do latte fans get all the fun when it comes to iced drinks? Sure, a black cold brew is nothing to sneeze at, but most creative types of iced coffee add milk to the mix, a turnoff for those who like to taste pure java. If that sounds like you, it's time to seek out a concoction that deviates from the norm. Meet the aerocano, a light-as-air spin on an iced Americano.

Any coffee fanatic knows the caffè Americano, a combination of espresso and hot or cold water. The aerocano changes things up by adding ice cubes, then frothing the whole drink with a steamer wand before serving over more ice. Just like with frothed milk, this infuses the coffee-and-water mixture with tiny air bubbles, making it light, slightly foamy, and ultra-smooth. The drink feels creamy on the tongue and even carries a hint of sweetness, without a drop of dairy or syrup. If you've had nitro cold brew before, an aerocano provides a similar taste and texture, minus the complicated nitrogen technology.

With a pale cap of foam over a darker brown body, this drink is also a visual stunner. Cool, bracing, and energizing, it's a top-tier unique iced coffee. The only drawback is that the aerocano is not super mainstream and requires a little effort to track down or prepare yourself.