Try This Foamy Iced Coffee For A Tasty Twist On The Americano
Beyond typical musings about which cafe serves the best coffee in town, some coffee drinkers have one question on the brain: Why do latte fans get all the fun when it comes to iced drinks? Sure, a black cold brew is nothing to sneeze at, but most creative types of iced coffee add milk to the mix, a turnoff for those who like to taste pure java. If that sounds like you, it's time to seek out a concoction that deviates from the norm. Meet the aerocano, a light-as-air spin on an iced Americano.
Any coffee fanatic knows the caffè Americano, a combination of espresso and hot or cold water. The aerocano changes things up by adding ice cubes, then frothing the whole drink with a steamer wand before serving over more ice. Just like with frothed milk, this infuses the coffee-and-water mixture with tiny air bubbles, making it light, slightly foamy, and ultra-smooth. The drink feels creamy on the tongue and even carries a hint of sweetness, without a drop of dairy or syrup. If you've had nitro cold brew before, an aerocano provides a similar taste and texture, minus the complicated nitrogen technology.
With a pale cap of foam over a darker brown body, this drink is also a visual stunner. Cool, bracing, and energizing, it's a top-tier unique iced coffee. The only drawback is that the aerocano is not super mainstream and requires a little effort to track down or prepare yourself.
How to make the perfect aerocano at home
Until Starbucks releases its own version of the aerocano, you might have a tough time requesting one by name. The most reliable way to taste this beverage is to make it yourself, and an espresso machine with a steam wand is non-negotiable. Unfortunately, alternatives like handheld frothers can't provide the same strength of aeration, leading to much different results.
Dark roast beans are the only type of coffee for vibrant Americanos, and that's doubly true for the aerocano due to the addition of ice. Steam wands get very hot and adding ice gives you more time to aerate the drink without making it warm. As the coffee froths, the ice melts, so you need two shots of deep, dark espresso to keep the flavor strong. Also, try using a little less water than you like in a plain Americano.
After pulling your shots, don't pour the fresh espresso over ice, which can make it overly bitter. Add in the water first to cool it more gently (plus, that's how a classic Americano is made). After putting the espresso, water, and ice in a milk steaming pitcher, froth with the steam wand until the ice disappears and the mixture turns light brown. This should take 12 seconds max. Pour the drink into a glass with more ice, then take a sip and be wowed by the insanely smooth, light, rich flavor.