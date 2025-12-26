The Vintage Brand That Feels More Like Art Than Kitchenware

Designers know how to turn everyday living into art, and certain brands have brought this aesthetic sensibility straight into the kitchen. Among our list of vintage kitchen brands still worth buying is Alessi, a gorgeous collection of products that has been dazzling consumers for decades. Alessi has collaborated with hundreds of creative minds, having produced over 1,000 objects alongside over 900 recognized designers. To this day, vintage cocktail shakers are listed online for close to $800, and vintage fruit bowls can be purchased for $30.

Whether you're looking for thoughtful gifts for the chefs in your life or are setting out to try your luck at the local thrift store, the Alessi brand has earned a welcomed reputation with its quirky utility. Blending function and unexpected visuals, items like a whistling bird kettle, a lemon squeezer perched on three long legs, the Anna G corkscrew, and clear storage jars with a little man dangling from the lid have become easily recognizable by those in the know.