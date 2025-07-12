The Beloved Mid-Century Cookware To Look For At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's a goldenrod pitcher, a midnight blue casserole, or a plum butter warmer with a teak handle, Dansk Købenstyle cookware is hard to miss. The enameled steel finish has a simple, inviting, mid-century aesthetic with a bold and cheery color palette that still feels beautifully retro today. You can imagine how modern and exciting it would have been at the time of its release in 1956. And that was only the beginning of this cookware's beauty and functionality. Dansk Købenstyle won four international design awards and was even sold at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Danish sculptor and designer Jens Quistgaard designed the Dansk Købenstyle line. As an artist, Quistgaard had an eye for design that was unique and playful. The combination of teakwood handles and steel cookware married form and function. The pot lids were in a league of their own, marked by a distinctive X that combined utility with visual flair. The lid could be flipped and used as a trivet, the structure of the X keeping the lid from touching counters or stovetops. Though the thin enameled steel was heat-resistant, you could still use a wooden spoon to lift the lid by its X-shaped handle if it got too hot.

The Dansk Købenstyle line has expanded considerably since the 1950s. Each relaunch introduces new colors, but originally there were just four. Quistgaard personally chose orange-red, dark blue, yellow, and turquoise with the expectation that they would be timeless.