Buldak Ramen Too Spicy? Here's How To Tone It Down

The first time I tried Buldak Ramen, it was the 2x spicy flavor. And let me tell you, one bite was more than enough. Of all the flavors, the heat in this bowl lingers long after you finish. They're actually so spicy they've been recalled in Denmark due to fears of food poisoning. But after a few trial runs and a lot of searching online, we finally found a way to tone down the heat.

The trick is to use a creamy sauce to soften the spice, not mute it altogether. While the noodles are boiling, mix the sauce and powder packets in a bowl with a dash of sesame oil, a spoonful of kewpie mayo (or regular mayo), and an egg yolk. When the noodles are ready, slowly whisk in a few tablespoons of the ramen water to emulsify and cook the yolk. Drain the noodles, then stir in the sauce, and you'll have a dish that's still unmistakably Buldak, but the heat feels warmer and more balanced.

Not convinced? Admittedly, a little mayo and an egg yolk won't improve the weakest spice tolerance, but it will make the dish more enjoyable. And there's real science behind the technique. Capsaicin is a natural compound found in chilies and it's what makes them spicy. It's also fat-soluble. So that bit of added fat is actually doing a lot of heavy lifting. It helps dissolve the capsaicin, neutralizing it faster so it doesn't burn your mouth as much.