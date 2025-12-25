Buldak Ramen Too Spicy? Here's How To Tone It Down
The first time I tried Buldak Ramen, it was the 2x spicy flavor. And let me tell you, one bite was more than enough. Of all the flavors, the heat in this bowl lingers long after you finish. They're actually so spicy they've been recalled in Denmark due to fears of food poisoning. But after a few trial runs and a lot of searching online, we finally found a way to tone down the heat.
The trick is to use a creamy sauce to soften the spice, not mute it altogether. While the noodles are boiling, mix the sauce and powder packets in a bowl with a dash of sesame oil, a spoonful of kewpie mayo (or regular mayo), and an egg yolk. When the noodles are ready, slowly whisk in a few tablespoons of the ramen water to emulsify and cook the yolk. Drain the noodles, then stir in the sauce, and you'll have a dish that's still unmistakably Buldak, but the heat feels warmer and more balanced.
Not convinced? Admittedly, a little mayo and an egg yolk won't improve the weakest spice tolerance, but it will make the dish more enjoyable. And there's real science behind the technique. Capsaicin is a natural compound found in chilies and it's what makes them spicy. It's also fat-soluble. So that bit of added fat is actually doing a lot of heavy lifting. It helps dissolve the capsaicin, neutralizing it faster so it doesn't burn your mouth as much.
Creative tweaks to mellow Buldak ramen
If you want something even milder, your best bet is to lean into the carbonara-style dish. So instead of just adding a yolk, mix together about ¼ cup of milk or cream with an extra yolk and a handful of grated cheese. Temper this with the ramen water and whisk constantly until it's smooth. This expert method to achieve silky and smooth carbonara is the best way to avoid scrambled eggs. And this blend is a terrific way to give the noodles richness and plenty of body to counter the spice.
The easiest way to make Buldak ramen more manageable is simply to mix in a few tablespoons of butter, mayo, or peanut butter. It's no-fuss method that works with any flavor. For those looking for something brighter and less creamy, a squeeze of lemon juice is another option. It won't tame the heat as well, but it will reduce the spice a bit. Honey or a teaspoon of sugar can also balance some of the heat and round out the sharp edges from the chilies.
Keep in mind that these methods will work differently depending on the Buldak ramen flavor you're using. For example, the carbonara-style dish is better suited to the Hot Chicken flavor, while the curry package may not work as well with the cheese addition. In other words, don't give up on Buldak Ramen just because it's too spicy out of the packet. Instead, experiment a little and find what works for you.