The Expert Method To Achieve Silky And Smooth Carbonara

Like any recipe that involves tempering eggs, pasta carbonara can be a little tricky. You'll want to use four room-temperature egg yolks for every whole egg to make your carbonara. You also want to avoid making the common egg mistake that can ruin carbonara: Not completely mixing the egg and cheese together before adding the warm pasta water. Whisk the eggs and cheese together until smooth, and then slowly dribble in the pasta water while stirring continuously with a whisk. This will gently warm and cook the eggs without scrambling them.

Making sure your cheese fully melts and doesn't end up grainy can also be a challenge. Although there are key differences between making carbonara and Alfredo sauce, you can use a similar technique to achieve a smooth sauce with a pleasant texture. First, use high-quality cheese for your carbonara. Chef Secchi recommends "pecorino, or parmigiano [and] pecorino combination." Next, make sure that the cheese is finely grated so that it melts evenly. Then add warm pasta water to the egg and cheese mixture gradually while stirring continuously to make sure the mixture is fully emulsified.

Another common mistake people make with carbonara is to cook the pasta for too long, making it gummy and sticky. Cook your pasta al dente for the best flavor and texture. Finally, don't be tempted to add cream to make your carbonara smoother, as traditional carbonara is never made with cream.