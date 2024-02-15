The 2 Cheese Combo You Should Try In Your Next Carbonara
It is possible to prepare a delicious simple spaghetti carbonara recipe using only one type of cheese. Grated Parmesan or Pecorino can be mixed with an egg and used to coat spaghetti noodles, and a shallow dish of your cheese of choice can be placed on the table to be used as additional garnish. However, for an even more decadent dish, why stop at one?
Invite both Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino to your future carbonara-making attempts for a delicious meal that will have every last morsel scooped up with fresh, crunchy garlic bread. Pecorino is an aged, salty sheep's cheese that can take enough of a flavorful stand so that a minimal amount of added salt is required, and has earthy-tasting notes that sing brightly in this traditional pasta recipe. When coupled with the sweeter-tasting profile of an even more mature dried Parmesan, this is a double-header that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to cheesy satisfaction.
Sometimes even classic recipes deserve a twist
The original spaghetti alla carbonara recipe was birthed in Lazio, an Italian area that also happens to be known for Pecorino Romano, so it makes sense this particular cheese has been associated with the dish. However, as with many recipes, regional variations abound, and carbonara is no exception. Sometimes straying from tradition tastes good, and spaghetti noodles coated in both Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino is a testament to that fact.
When looking for Parmigiano Reggiano to use in your recipe, choose a cheese that has been aged no longer than two years. More mature cheeses may not result in the melty kind of culinary experience you're looking to create. Whether you split the amount of cheese your recipe calls for with equal parts Pecorino and Parmesan, or simply use shredded Parmesan to top dishes that have been made strictly with Pecorino, your culinary experimentation will result in a richer plate of pasta to serve — and plenty of full stomachs sitting at the dinner table.