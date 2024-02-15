The 2 Cheese Combo You Should Try In Your Next Carbonara

It is possible to prepare a delicious simple spaghetti carbonara recipe using only one type of cheese. Grated Parmesan or Pecorino can be mixed with an egg and used to coat spaghetti noodles, and a shallow dish of your cheese of choice can be placed on the table to be used as additional garnish. However, for an even more decadent dish, why stop at one?

Invite both Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino to your future carbonara-making attempts for a delicious meal that will have every last morsel scooped up with fresh, crunchy garlic bread. Pecorino is an aged, salty sheep's cheese that can take enough of a flavorful stand so that a minimal amount of added salt is required, and has earthy-tasting notes that sing brightly in this traditional pasta recipe. When coupled with the sweeter-tasting profile of an even more mature dried Parmesan, this is a double-header that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to cheesy satisfaction.