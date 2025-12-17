Review: Aldi's Samuel Joe's Bourbon Is A Cheap Treat For Whiskey Mixers

Essentially, we don't know where Samuel Joe's Bourbon comes from. Not showcasing the distillery's name is not uncommon for whiskey brands, but it's usually easy to find info — for example, we known that the fantastic Eagle Rare 10-year is made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery. For Samuel Joe's, the name of the distillery is an industry secret, which is legal to do. After extensive research, I came up empty. Though there are some assumptions it's made in Ireland at West Cork Distillers — it's the distillery that makes Aldi's award-winning Ardfallen whiskey – there are some important reasons why that won't be true. While it isn't a requirement for the label to tell us exactly where it's made, the description of the product has to be accurate and honest.

The label states this is Straight Kentucky Bourbon. Legally, only whiskey that is made in America can be bourbon. Additionally, to be labeled as Kentucky, the bourbon has to be made from grains that come from the state and has to mature for at least one year in Kentucky. For U.K. drinkers, this gives you the confidence that you're getting the real thing, but there's more. A bourbon can't advertise as straight unless it fulfills several strict criteria, including minimal two-year maturation in new oak. In my view, bourbon matures much quicker than Scotch, so two years is long enough for a decent drink. So, while we don't know who makes Samuel Joe's, the label gives assurances about its authenticity and basic quality.