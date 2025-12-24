French onion soup isn't just a fancy bistro menu item, as many restaurant chains crank out their own version. But, you can save even more money without sacrificing the decadence by looking for frozen or canned French onion soup at your local grocery store. We tasted and ranked 5 store-bought French onion soups according to the taste of the broth, texture of the onions, and accompanying seasonings and ingredients. Our favorite store-bought French onion soup is from Cuisine Adventure, which happened to be the only frozen soup in our ranking.

We were skeptical when sliding this soup out of its wrapping, as it resembled a rock-hard giant bouillon block with layers of croutons and cheese all stuck together. Despite a less-than-appetizing first impression, its transformation in the microwave rendered mind-blowingly delicious results. To begin, Cuisine Adventure's French onion soup had both melted Swiss cheese and croutons, which none of the other competitors had. The cheese dispersed beautifully throughout the broth, providing a decadent, savory flavor to complement the sweetness of the caramelized onions. The croutons weren't crunchy, but absorbed all the flavorful broth while contributing a comforting yeasty taste of their own. The veggie-based broth was a sweet and savory foundation with a luxuriously velvety consistency, while the caramelized onions themselves were melt-in-your-mouth tender. With no beef stock, this French onion soup is suitable for vegetarians, but it'll still wow meat eaters. You can find it in many popular grocery stores, from Costco to Walmart.