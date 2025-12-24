Beef Up Your Baked Potatoes (Literally) And You'll Never Want The Side Dish Another Way
Baked potatoes are a popular side dish that can easily and effectively pair with a number of different entrées, including steak, chicken, fish, and others. But among the many different unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato, there are plenty of creative ingredients that can provide added protein to your potato. For instance, using beef as a topping can transform the typical side dish into an entrée all its own.
One delicious method of adding meat to your baked potato is to prepare a beef stroganoff recipe. Using a baked potato in lieu of the standard egg noodles in a meaty, creamy, almost fancy beef stroganoff recipe gives the beef a starchy and carb-rich base that's somewhat self-contained. This also makes the dish slightly more portable and gives your baked potato a familiar taste of dairy-rich sour cream, albeit with a more beefy spin.
Whether you're dressing up a basic dinner or want to create more flair and fanfare at a festive feast, this is a great way to make plain baked potatoes the star of your table. You might even try a recipe for beefy English jacket potatoes that tastes like a delightful riff on a shepherd's or cottage pie. There is no limit to the number of ways you can amp up your side dish and make it even more filling.
More ways to bring the beef to your baked potatoes
One important thing to note is that this tip is not exclusive to just one type of potato. While a standard russet or Yukon gold is typical of baked potatoes, you can get creative with just about any style of sprouts you like. This also goes for baked sweet potatoes and yams. Think of the meaty possibilities for topping a baked purple sweet potato with a generous portion of slow cooker barbacoa.
Baked potatoes are also a side dish that famously pairs well with a hearty topping of beef chili. Any chili recipe you can think of will easily bulk up a baked potato and make it a complete meal. Feel free to throw in lentils and beans for an addition of fiber, too. Another way to beef up your baked potato is by making the most of your leftovers.
If you have an excess of rib roast, barbecued ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, or other grilled and cooked meats, use them to dress up your next side dish. Simply cut up your meat into bite-sized pieces, mix it up in the sauce of your choosing, or add it to your baked potato as-is along with any other toppings you most enjoy, including cheese, butter, sour cream, and chives. It's a great way to prevent food waste, stretch your meals further, and make every bite a satisfying one.