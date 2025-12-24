Beef Up Your Baked Potatoes (Literally) And You'll Never Want The Side Dish Another Way

Baked potatoes are a popular side dish that can easily and effectively pair with a number of different entrées, including steak, chicken, fish, and others. But among the many different unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato, there are plenty of creative ingredients that can provide added protein to your potato. For instance, using beef as a topping can transform the typical side dish into an entrée all its own.

One delicious method of adding meat to your baked potato is to prepare a beef stroganoff recipe. Using a baked potato in lieu of the standard egg noodles in a meaty, creamy, almost fancy beef stroganoff recipe gives the beef a starchy and carb-rich base that's somewhat self-contained. This also makes the dish slightly more portable and gives your baked potato a familiar taste of dairy-rich sour cream, albeit with a more beefy spin.

Whether you're dressing up a basic dinner or want to create more flair and fanfare at a festive feast, this is a great way to make plain baked potatoes the star of your table. You might even try a recipe for beefy English jacket potatoes that tastes like a delightful riff on a shepherd's or cottage pie. There is no limit to the number of ways you can amp up your side dish and make it even more filling.