14 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spots In NYC

One of the great things about New York City restaurants and its food scene is that elevated, fancy dining can exist side by side with hole-in-the-wall spots, and no one will bat an eyelid. Even more remarkable is that these hole-in-the-wall establishments can deliver truly elevated dishes without the need for white tablecloths or ambient music. In fact, the comfy, cozy atmosphere is what makes these places even more endearing, especially considering the variety of cuisines that have been able to occupy this culinary environment. Indeed, don't be surprised to find the full gamut of world cuisines in New York's breakfast nook-like restaurants. After all, people all over the world need breakfast, and many thought it's best to bring these local traditions to one of the most diverse culinary landscapes in the world.

To help you navigate this vast array of breakfast offerings, especially if you haven't had your coffee yet, we've put together a list of New York City's best hole-in-the-wall breakfast spots. It includes places that offer typical New York style breakfast options like bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches, to Japanese and Middle Eastern options. In each case, we relied on personal experience and professional reviews to compile a list of the best spots located in small, sometimes cramped but otherwise delightful spaces.