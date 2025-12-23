How To Choose The Right Pie Pan For Your Bake

Any baker knows that it's crucial to get a recipe's ingredients exactly right, but choose your baking vessel unwisely, and all that effort goes to waste. Pie pans are especially impactful, with a huge bearing on the baking time, texture of the crust, and more. To get a slice of knowledge on this topic, we asked Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, how to figure out which pans suit which pies.

Cianfanelli pointed out pros and cons for popular materials, saying, "Metal produces the crispest bottom crust, while glass helps you double-check the browning, but heats slower. Ceramic retains heat well, but can produce a pale-looking crust if baked too gently." Baking a pie in an aluminum pan produces a crispy crust because the metal heats up quickly and evenly. The bottom won't have a chance to sog up, instead turning golden-brown from edge to center — perfect for flaky, fruity bakes like lemon blueberry pie. "A high-quality, nonstick metal baking pan works the best for most bakers," Cianfanelli said.

That said, viewing the pie through a clear glass pan is an asset for anxious cooks, as it can help you prevent burnt or underdone bottoms. Ceramic is best for pies that need a long baking time, which could overcook in a metal or glass pan (see classic pecan pie). To prevent an overly pale crust, try placing the dish close to the heat source in your oven. Once you've settled on a material, it's time to consider pan sizes.