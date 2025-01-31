How To Tell When Your Fruit Pie Is Done Baking
Whether you're partial to blueberry, cherry, or peach, homemade fruit pie is one of those desserts that just screams summer. It's a great way to use up leftover berries you've picked, and because it's such a classic, it's guaranteed to please whoever's at your table. It doesn't matter if you're a professional or an amateur baker: You should always have a fruit pie recipe in your back pocket for when the craving strikes. But to successfully master a fruit pie recipe, you need to be familiar with the telltale signs that it's done baking so you don't end up with a burnt crust disaster.
There are a few ways you'll be able to tell that your fruit pie is done baking. The first is color. Regardless of whether you do a classic lattice design or a double crust, the top of your pie crust should be golden brown. A golden brown crust is so much better than a soggy crust that's been under-baked, so when in doubt, let it get some color — just don't let it burn. In addition to color, when your pie is done baking, you will see some of the fruity filling beginning to bubble and appear through any cracks in the crust. Depending on the type of pie crust you have and what's visible to you, you'll want to wait until the filling is bubbling in the center of the pie before taking it out. And don't remove it the second you see a bubble or two — let it sit and bubble for up to 10 minutes or so.
For extra precaution, take your pie's temperature
If your fruit pie has been bubbling for a while and its crust looks nice and golden, it's pretty safe to take it out of the oven. However, if you're not a regular pie baker and you're unfamiliar with the telltale signs of a pie's doneness, you can always take its internal temperature to be absolutely sure. This method is frequently recommended to be able to tell if your pumpkin pie is done baking, but it's effective for a fruit pie, too — especially for pies with double crusts, since it can be difficult to spot signs of bubbling.
You'll want to have a good quality meat thermometer, like this ThermoPro from Amazon. Stick the end of it in the center of your pie to take its temperature. The temperature you're looking for will ultimately depend on the fruit that's inside, so if your recipe indicates a specific temperature, follow it. In general, for berry pies and cherry pies, you'll want it to be around 212 degrees Fahrenheit. An apple pie, however, should have an internal temperature of around 195 degrees Fahrenheit. Once your pie has reached the correct temperature, you can rest assured that it will be absolutely perfect for all your summertime entertaining needs.