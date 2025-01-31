How To Tell When Your Fruit Pie Is Done Baking

Whether you're partial to blueberry, cherry, or peach, homemade fruit pie is one of those desserts that just screams summer. It's a great way to use up leftover berries you've picked, and because it's such a classic, it's guaranteed to please whoever's at your table. It doesn't matter if you're a professional or an amateur baker: You should always have a fruit pie recipe in your back pocket for when the craving strikes. But to successfully master a fruit pie recipe, you need to be familiar with the telltale signs that it's done baking so you don't end up with a burnt crust disaster.

Advertisement

There are a few ways you'll be able to tell that your fruit pie is done baking. The first is color. Regardless of whether you do a classic lattice design or a double crust, the top of your pie crust should be golden brown. A golden brown crust is so much better than a soggy crust that's been under-baked, so when in doubt, let it get some color — just don't let it burn. In addition to color, when your pie is done baking, you will see some of the fruity filling beginning to bubble and appear through any cracks in the crust. Depending on the type of pie crust you have and what's visible to you, you'll want to wait until the filling is bubbling in the center of the pie before taking it out. And don't remove it the second you see a bubble or two — let it sit and bubble for up to 10 minutes or so.

Advertisement