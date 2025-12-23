The Case For Ordering Your Wendy's Frosty Without A Lid
If you're a fan of Wendy's Frostys, you know this ultra-thick dessert usually comes topped off with a lid. But did you know that there's a Wendy's hack that involves ordering a Frosty without a lid? It's common sense once you realize why. When there's a lid, employees leave a bit of space so that the Frosty doesn't overflow when they put the lid on. When asking for your Frosty without a lid, they have a little more room to work with and can fill it to the very top, and then some, if you're lucky. It may not work every time, but when it does, you'll be glad you ordered it this way.
On Reddit, one frequent customer complained about not getting their Frosty cups filled to the top, whether they ordered a lid or not. This goes to show that it really depends on the store you go to. Some locations will give you a little extra, though, and do their signature "nurdle" swirl at the top. While this isn't a foolproof hack, it's worth a shot if you want that extra scoop or two of your favorite flavor, whether that's a plain vanilla or one of Wendy's seasonal creations.
Additionally, ordering a Frosty without a lid may also save you from the hassle of opening the lid. Many customers have complained that certain lids used on Frostys are notoriously difficult to open, with some fans developing unconventional methods to get them off, even resorting to scissors. Whether you're ordering without a lid for the convenience or the extra scoops, this is one hack you'll be using every time you order a Frosty.
Other Frosty hacks worth noting
It's hard to imagine making the classic Frosty better. It's perfection in a cup, especially if you go with our top-ranked Wendy's Frosty Flavor: Oreo Brownie Twist Chocolate Frosty Fusion. But some Frosty hacks can take this sweet treat to a higher, tastier form. For instance, a Frosty is the perfect base for a float. A Frosty float used to be on the official menu, but now it's an off-menu item you can still order. Just ask for a vanilla Frosty and your favorite soda, including Coke, Dr. Pepper, Barq's Root Beer, or underrated sodas for floats, like Sprite and Fanta Orange.
Another popular Frosty hack that's a must-try is pairing a Frosty and the chain's Cinnabon Pull-Apart bites. Spooning a bit of the thick and creamy Frosty over each of these soft and gooey bites is the mash-up you didn't know you needed. And of course, you can also mix Frosty flavors to make your own blend. Just ask for half and half of any Frosty, such as mixing an Oreo Brownie Chocolate Fusion and a Caramel Crunch Chocolate Fusion for a mix of textures and flavors.
In some locations, you may even be able to add one of their lemonade syrups, such as pineapple mango or tangerine twist, to a Frosty. Just don't count on it. Or you can order a coffee or cold brew and mix it with your Frosty to recreate the Frosty-ccino if your location doesn't offer it on the menu. And then there's the classic hack of dipping fries in a Wendy's Frosty. As you can see, there's no shortage of hacks to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you like to mix things up, these Wendy's Frosty hacks give you plenty of freedom to get creative with your frozen dairy dessert.