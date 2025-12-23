The Case For Ordering Your Wendy's Frosty Without A Lid

If you're a fan of Wendy's Frostys, you know this ultra-thick dessert usually comes topped off with a lid. But did you know that there's a Wendy's hack that involves ordering a Frosty without a lid? It's common sense once you realize why. When there's a lid, employees leave a bit of space so that the Frosty doesn't overflow when they put the lid on. When asking for your Frosty without a lid, they have a little more room to work with and can fill it to the very top, and then some, if you're lucky. It may not work every time, but when it does, you'll be glad you ordered it this way.

On Reddit, one frequent customer complained about not getting their Frosty cups filled to the top, whether they ordered a lid or not. This goes to show that it really depends on the store you go to. Some locations will give you a little extra, though, and do their signature "nurdle" swirl at the top. While this isn't a foolproof hack, it's worth a shot if you want that extra scoop or two of your favorite flavor, whether that's a plain vanilla or one of Wendy's seasonal creations.

Additionally, ordering a Frosty without a lid may also save you from the hassle of opening the lid. Many customers have complained that certain lids used on Frostys are notoriously difficult to open, with some fans developing unconventional methods to get them off, even resorting to scissors. Whether you're ordering without a lid for the convenience or the extra scoops, this is one hack you'll be using every time you order a Frosty.