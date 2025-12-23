Swap This Old-School Classic Into Your Beef Wellington For A Cheap Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When cooking for the holidays or any special occasion, a fancy take on a classic steak is a surefire way to elevate your menu. Take for instance, beef Wellington, traditionally made by wrapping beef tenderloin in layers of cured ham or prosciutto, sauteed mushrooms, pâté, and a flaky pastry exterior. But, in this economy, it's understandable if you want the impressive finesse of the dish without the elevated price tag that comes with specialty butcher cuts like tenderloin. To find out how to make the steak dish both delicious and economical, we talked to Amanda Freitag, Food Network celebrity chef and "Chopped" judge, at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar. "You could do a twist and do a Salisbury Wellington," the expert chef and cookbook author told Tasting Table, referring to an old school dish that involves ground beef formed into steak-like patties.

Though typically served with creamy mushroom sauces, gravy, or hearty sides like mashed potatoes, at first mention, Salisbury steak might sound eerily similar to a hamburger. However, the ground meat dish that proliferated around the turn of the 20th century is formed with binders and flavorful ingredients like breadcrumbs and Worcestershire sauce — much like meatballs or meatloaf. With the cost of steak these days, ground beef is a tasty and cheaper alternative to add into your beef Wellington recipe.