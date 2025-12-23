This Protein-Rich And Fiber-Packed Warm Salad Hits All The Satisfying Textures In One Bowl
A salad can be both protein-rich and fiber-packed without even missing miss a beat in its flavor harmony. It sounds impossible, but with our salmon and squash salad with roasted pear dressing recipe, whipping up a nourishing and delicious salad has never been easier. It stars butternut squash, which has roughly 7 grams of fiber per cup, and our recipe uses about 5 to 6 cups. Joining the fiber party are kale (or any leafy green of choice) and Brussels sprouts, both of which also pack a substantial amount on their own.
The squash and the Bosc pears are seasoned, then roasted to caramelized perfection. Once they are done, it's the glazed salmon's turn in the oven for the next 15 minutes. Providing approximately 40 grams of protein per serving, plus healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, this fish takes the salad from simple side territory to a full-fledged warm main course, as well as a great option once cooled for luncheons and picnics.
Let's not forget about the dressing, either. The blend of roasted pear, aromatics, honey, vinegar, and olive oil weaves sweet-tart flavor threads through every ingredient. What you get after tossing it with the salmon and veggies is nothing short of spectacular. Creamy, softened squash mingles with crispy kale, Brussels sprouts, and crumbly feta cheese. In between those hearty bites, flaky, tender salmon pieces pop up, delivering a savory depth that fits right into the overall earthy, fall-centric flavors.
Dress this salmon and squash salad up however you want
You can revamp this salad however you want. You could easily swap out the protein element — there are many ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals. Turkey and chicken, whether they're deli meat, rotisserie, or even Holiday meal leftovers, work like a charm instead of salmon. However, don't limit yourself to meat. A high-protein, high-fiber grain worth a try is farro. Add it to this salad for a nutritious, filling, and Mediterranean-inspired lunch. And let's not forget about meat-alternative protein sources like chickpeas and lentils. Their nutty undertone and filling properties are never redundant for this salad.
There's always room for switching the squash up, too. Change it to spaghetti squash, and you will have already brought new textures to the dish. Honeynut squash, on the other hand, shifts the flavor into sweeter realms, even more so after it's been roasted. You might also like other types of squash, such as acorn and delicata, for a milder (albeit stringier) version of this salad.
In terms of fiber, there are a lot of vegetables other than kale and Brussels sprouts that will do the job. Broccoli, sweet potatoes, and potatoes never disappoint, and neither will greens like spinach, collard greens, and arugula. High-fiber fruits are an option, too. Just a few slices of grapefruits, persimmons, and apples will do wonders in brightening up the whole salad. So do try our original salmon and squash salad with roasted pear dressing recipe, and then variations on it can keep you going all winter.