This Protein-Rich And Fiber-Packed Warm Salad Hits All The Satisfying Textures In One Bowl

A salad can be both protein-rich and fiber-packed without even missing miss a beat in its flavor harmony. It sounds impossible, but with our salmon and squash salad with roasted pear dressing recipe, whipping up a nourishing and delicious salad has never been easier. It stars butternut squash, which has roughly 7 grams of fiber per cup, and our recipe uses about 5 to 6 cups. Joining the fiber party are kale (or any leafy green of choice) and Brussels sprouts, both of which also pack a substantial amount on their own.

The squash and the Bosc pears are seasoned, then roasted to caramelized perfection. Once they are done, it's the glazed salmon's turn in the oven for the next 15 minutes. Providing approximately 40 grams of protein per serving, plus healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, this fish takes the salad from simple side territory to a full-fledged warm main course, as well as a great option once cooled for luncheons and picnics.

Let's not forget about the dressing, either. The blend of roasted pear, aromatics, honey, vinegar, and olive oil weaves sweet-tart flavor threads through every ingredient. What you get after tossing it with the salmon and veggies is nothing short of spectacular. Creamy, softened squash mingles with crispy kale, Brussels sprouts, and crumbly feta cheese. In between those hearty bites, flaky, tender salmon pieces pop up, delivering a savory depth that fits right into the overall earthy, fall-centric flavors.